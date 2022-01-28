What is DragBat attack strategy in Clash of Clans?

SuperCell's Clash of Clans is a multiplayer strategy game in which players use various army compositions to attack enemy bases and defend against other players. Different Elixir and Dark Elixir troops can be used to build multiple army compositions.

There are many attacking strategies previously created by experienced players in Clash of Clans, such as Yeti Smash, GoWiBo, and others. DragBat is one such popular attack strategy.

DragBat is a famous army composition for TH 10, 11, and 12. It's ideal for anti-Electro Dragon and anti-Balloon bases and can significantly help in Titan League trophy hunting, resource farming, and clan war attacks.

Using DragBat attack strategy in Clash of Clans

DragBat is a three-star Town Hall 10 and 11 offensive strategy that works well in multiplayer battles and clan wars. This approach uses dragons, Electro Dragons, Balloons, Bat spells, and Rage spells, all of which can guarantee at least two stars if used correctly.

This attack strategy requires high-level Bat Spells and Dragons. The army composition of the DragBat attack strategy is:

11 Dragons

7 Balloons

Electro Dragon and Freeze Spell (Clan Castle)

2 Rage Spells

6 Bat Spells

1 Freeze Spell

Heroes

Execution Strategy

Step 1: Look for a base with at least one Air Defense on one side. Create a funnel from two sides of the base with heroes like Barbarian King and Archer Queen.

Step 2: Once the heroes have finished building the funnel, line up the Dragons and Balloons in front of Grand Warden. When Eagle Artillery is causing damage to Dragons, use the Grand Warden's ability.

Step 3: To boost Dragons and Balloons and increase their damage, use Rage Spells. Now deploy the Siege Machine and the Electro Dragon to finish the base's core. Use Freeze Spells on Inferno Dragons and opposition clan castle troops.

Step 4: Deploy all Bat Spells on Single Inferno or Air Defense to do damage and distract other defenses, allowing troops to deal massive damage.

Finally, DragBat is one of the most successful attacking techniques in Clash of Clans for TH 10, 11, and 12, and players should practice it regularly for improved clan war results.

If all Air Defenses are within the base, replace a Rage Spell with two Freeze Spells. To deal with hostile clan castle troops, use another Freeze Spell. Players should only utilize high-level Bat Spells; In case they don't have one, they should request max-level Bat Spells from their clanmates.

