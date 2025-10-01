What does drinking sake do in Ghost of Yotei?

With plenty of sake available in Ghost of Yotei, you may wonder whether it has any in-game advantage in drinking it. Not only can you get your hands on it at inns in exchange for money, but you will also find sake jars lying around in enemy camps.

This article will discuss what sake does in Ghost of Yotei, whether you should be drinking it, and when.

Ghost of Yotei: Drinking sake gives you two pros and one con

In Ghost of Yotei, you can hold the down button on the d-pad to consume 1 sake jar. It replenishes around 1.5 to 2 spirits. Consuming the sake will leave you with an empty sake jar in hand or on the ground, which you can throw at enemies (with square button) to break an attack or their guard.

The only con of drinking sake is a hazy vignette that appears around the screen to signify drunkenness. If you drink another sake right after, this gets denser and covers more of the screen. The haze may cause a nuisance in gauging attacks coming from the edge of the screen. It disappears after some time.

Should you drink sake in Ghost of Yotei, and when?

You should drink sake primarily to replenish your spirits in Ghost of Yotei in combat situations. The other reason would be that you need a throwable item to break the enemy.

You will find merchants at inns and sake houses selling sake in Ghost of Yotei. If you are running short and have enough coins, you should consider purchasing from them. Otherwise, you will be able to pick them up while exploring the world of Ezo, especially in enemy camps.

