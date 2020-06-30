What is the Elite Pass in Free Fire?

Free Fire is one of the most-popular battle royale games available on mobile devices.

We take a look the Elite Pass, and what advantages it provides to players in the game.

The Elite Pass in Free Fire

Free Fire is a popular battle royale game available on the smartphone platform. The game, published by Garena, has now surpassed 500 million downloads on Google Play Store, making it one of the most-played games on mobiles.

The developers, Garena, have added various unique features into the game as well, which keeps players from leaving it. Numerous skins, characters, emotes and other items are obtainable for players in the game. There are also other exclusive items in the game that they can avail, through the Elite Pass.

What is the Elite Pass in Free Fire?

Elite Pass is a tier-based system where players can attain several exclusive rewards in every tier. Players have to complete certain missions to earn badges, which will help them claim these items. The pass includes items like character bundles, emotes, character fragments and skins.

Subscription Elite Pass and Elite Bundle in Free Fire

The pass is not free, however, and there are multiple ways of procuring it. Players would either have to use diamonds, which is the in-game currency of Free Fire, or purchase the Elite Pass's seasonal subscription. They can also pre-order the pass by using diamonds, and will even receive extra rewards for doing so.

Pre-ordering the Elite Pass in Free Fire

There are two options available for players, the Elite Pass and the Elite Bundle. The latter provides players with exclusive bundles, and other items present in the pass, instantly. It provides users with an additional 50 badges, which could help them complete tiers much quicker.

The Elite Pass costs players 499 diamonds whereas the Elite Bundle costs them 999 diamonds. The current Free Fire Elite Pass ends today, so players who haven’t claimed their rewards should do so immediately.