COD Mobile: What are Emotes in the game?

COD Mobile introduced various new features that make it stand out from the other games on the platform.

In this article, we talk about the Emotes available in Call of Duty Mobile.

Nishant FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature

SHARE

What are Emotes in COD Mobile? (Picture Courtesy: u/BlakeXav|Reddit)

COD Mobile introduced various new concepts and features that weren't previously available in other battle royale games. A lot of these features were inspired by the renowned Call of Duty series.

Emotes have become an essential aspect of battle royale games. They have become really popular, and the players want to unlock as many emotes as possible. These emotes are usually used for the sake of fun. However, many players use emotes after asserting dominance over their foes to mock them.

What are emotes in Call of Duty Mobile?

Emotes are the various dances or movements that the players perform in both multiplayer as well as the battle royale mode by pressing the thumbs up button.

Pressing the thumbs up button opens up the equipped emotes dialog box, and the players can choose which emote they want to use.

How to get emotes in COD Mobile?

The Chosen One emote in the Spectral Crate in COD Mobile.

Emotes are a fun element of the game, and there are various ways of obtaining them in COD Mobile. Here are a few of those ways.

COD Mobile has various events via which the players can obtain multiple in-game rewards, including the emotes. However, few of the exclusive emotes can be acquired from the vast range of crates available in the shop. But there is no guarantee of getting them every time a crate is opened. In order to get these exclusive emotes, the players need to spend CP to purchase crates.

Advertisement

Currently, the following emotes are available in the crates:

Chosen One in the Spectral crate Lookout in the Astronaut crate Silence in the Clean Up Crew crate Bus Driver in the Bus Driver crate

Also Read: Melee attack in COD Mobile: All you need to know