What is Error Code 610 in Roblox and how to fix it?

Error Code 610 on Roblox is an error that occurs when joining a private game server. Error Code 610 is also known as the HTTP 400 Server Error.

The Error Code 610 on Roblox (Image via Roblox)

Although this error was not very common earlier, it has now become one of the most commonly occurring errors in Roblox. Error Code 610 is basically a server glitch that prevents players from joining private servers. Players should also note that this error is not just limited to PCs, but can also be found on Android, iOS, and Macintosh platforms.

@Roblox @Roblox @Roblox @Roblox @Roblox pls help me I cant join any game!!!!! It says error code 610 ! pls help I already contact support but still not working...Pls help my user is qlitteriie thx 🥺 — qlie | 💖🖤 Comms open (@qliexiiq) January 19, 2021

Roblox can you please fix the error code 610, I’ve had for so long now and I cant join my friends or even my own private servers it’s getting very annoying😭 — marvin4768633 (@marvin4768633) January 24, 2021

Ok so i get error code 610 every time i try to join a ROBLOX game — Check on YT / Detective Check / CEO of screaming (@CheckYT2) January 26, 2021

The Error Code 610 is usually caused by two factors. These factors are:

Can be caused due to an account glitch; or

Can occur during the maintenance of Roblox's web client.

The Error Code 610 can be fixed with a few simple steps. The following is a rundown of all the possible fixes for error code 610 on Roblox.

How to fix Error Code 610 on Roblox

There are a handful of methods that players can utilize to overcome the Error Code 610 situation on Roblox. These methods are:

Players should check if either Roblox's servers are down or going through maintenance. In case either of these scenarios turn out to be true, players have no other option but wait for the server to come back online.

In case Roblox's servers are not down or facing maintenance, players can simply try loginng out and logging in as a basic procedure to overcome Error Code 610 on Roblox. Additionally, players can also try reinstalling the Roblox client to fix the situation.

If the problem continues to persist, players can try creating a new Roblox account. This process is extremely helpful in cases where the Error Code 610 prompt is occurring due to an account glitch.

In case players are still facing the Error Code 610, they should try switching the network they are connected to. Problematic network issues can often cause this error. Players can also try rebooting their router while they clear all cache files associated with Roblox.

Following these steps should help players in overcoming the Error Code 610 on Roblox. However, there's a tiny chance that some players might still face the issue when trying to join a private server. In that case, players will need to use the "Flush DNS" technique to refresh the DNS cache files associated with Roblox.

Here's how players can perform the Flush DNS technique:

Players will need to open a Command Prompt window.

Once the Command Prompt window is open, players will need to type Ipconfig/flushdns and press enter.

and press enter. Players will need to restart their PC in order to apply the Flush DNS changes.

Going through all of these steps will certainly allow players to overcome the Error Code 610 issue on Roblox.