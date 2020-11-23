What is the expected green bloodstain hit effect change in PUBG Mobile Indian version?

The PUBG Corporation has announced that the version of PUBG Mobile that will eventually come to India will have some in-game changes including a new hit effect.

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular games in the battle royale genre and has a massive following in India. However, the game was banned along with 118 other apps that belonged to China for security violations and privacy concerns by the Indian Government under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

On November 12, news of PUBG Mobile's return in the country was made official by the Instagram handle of PUBG Mobile India. Along with the announcement of its return also came the news that some in-game changes will be made to the Indian version.

In this article, we discuss the new bloodstain color hit effect in PUBG Mobile India.

PUBG Mobile India new bloodstain hit effect function

PUBG Mobile India new feature

The Indian version of PUBG Mobile will have a new bloodstain color effect to improve the gameplay environment of the game. There are major chances that the red bloodstain or effect setting for damage taken will be removed entirely and new colors like green and yellow will take their place.

The developers have taken the step to improve the gameplay experience for younger players and to reiterate the virtual nature of the game. A similar change in the hit effect was seen in the Chinese version of the game which is commonly known as Game For Peace. In it, players can see a sparkle when shooting onto an enemy's body instead of red blood. The in-game character on being eliminated waves their hands and disappears. A similar change will be seen in the Indian version of the game too.

PUBG Mobile also announced some other features for the game, which includes a play-time limit function. The function will restrict playtime and will ban the player from playing the game for prolonged hours.

