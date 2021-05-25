What is the fastest way to level up guns in Call of Duty: Warzone?

Leveling up weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone is an important but time-consuming process. However, the process doesn't have to be the usual grind that players have come to expect.

Everyone in Warzone must deal with gun leveling to some degree. Each level gained on a weapon gives players more access to new attachments that can be used in a loadout. Many of the best weapon attachments in Warzone, whether they are Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare guns, are unlocked at higher gun levels.

The typical leveling process for guns in Warzone isn't necessarily as slow as multiplayer grinding, but it doesn't hurt to speed up the process.

Quick methods for leveling up guns in Call of Duty: Warzone

One of the most common methods to level up guns in Warzone is to simply buy one of the Call of Duty games and play multiplayer. Whether it is Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare, multiplayer progress will transfer over to weapons and loadouts in Warzone. However, this method can be expensive, and players have a better option for free.

Instead of jumping into real Warzone games, players should queue up in the plunder game mode. Two major advantages for leveling up guns exist in Plunder: respawns and loadouts.

Respawns in Plunder are infinite until the game is over, and players spawn in with their loadout. It allows everyone to skip the currency and purchase process and simply begin taking players out with the desired weapon.

Aside from simply playing Plunder, one great way to speed up the leveling process is to pick up contracts such as the scavenger or the recon contracts.

While taking enemies out with the desired weapon, completing contracts will add another layer to the process. Before completing the contract, players need to make sure they have the weapon that they want to level up is in their hands. If the weapon is equipped and ready to use, the experience gained will go towards that weapon rather than a secondary.

If players run a few matches with XP tokens, their guns will level up in no time to unlock the best attachments.