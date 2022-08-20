What was the first game in Roblox?

Roblox is one of the biggest online experiences in the gaming community. It dates back to 2006 when it was launched and introduced to the world.

Ever since then, the game has managed to create a player base of 50 million active players that log in to the game every day and choose from over 40 million games to play from. However, there are certain games in this vast multiversal experience that still remain timeless classics.

As the horde of new games came bursting through during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Roblox player base felt nostalgic going back to older games on the platform. Let's take it back to when it all started with the first ever game that was created in Roblox and what can players experience from the OG days.

First-ever game on Roblox: Rocket Arena

Rocket Arena is the first ever Roblox game that was released on the platform in January 2006. However, the word "Classic" was added to its name later on and is now known as Classic Rocket Arena.

Rocket Arena's gameplay is pretty basic. Players can use jets, rockets, and blow-up bridges to win games before falling into the lava-spelled death that made the game a fun and chaotic experience. Keeping in mind the FPS lags that the game was experiencing, it was deemed no longer available.

The game is popularly known as the first game that was added after its beta testing phase that ran from 2004 to 2006. In between those phases, a game called Spasmotron2 vs Wimpotron2 was added to the game files on July 31, 2004. However, the game wasn't officially released when it stepped out of the beta phase.

Both the games were created by Roblox's co-founder, David Baszucki, who created his own gallery of games during the first initial months of the platform. However, when the game creation system was further expanded to the general public in September 2006, it allowed more players to create customized experiences on the platform.

Currently, players can find a remake of Rocket Arena to play for free, which has enhanced graphics and frame rates, according to the latest game engine on the platform. The remake was developed by the Build N Blox team, which is known for popular games like Superiority Complex and Treacherous Tundras.

Later on, in 2020, a third-person shooter game, Rocket Arena, was released by EA games that was majorly inspired by the timeless classic. The game is now an explosive 3v3 shooter where players master their hero’s unique rockets and ability to blast their rivals off the map and rule the arena.

Other Roblox Classic games that are popular till date

Apart from Rocket Arena, there are several other games on the platform that are known for their originality and retro-style gameplay. As the popularity surrounding newer games grows, the classic roster of these games still stands strong.

Classic Roblox games like Experience Gravity, Sunset Plain, and Air Base Sector 128A are still trending in the player community as they are easier to play. Several players found that hidden in Roblox's undiscovered past library of games were gems of original concepts that laid the foundation for new and trending ones that exist today.

However, the poor quality graphics of these OG games do not seem to stand in the way of their gameplay performance and player preference. The classic games are very much playable as well and still run codes that grant players free rewards.

