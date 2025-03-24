"What about fun?": Controversy sparks as Marvel Rivals community divided over "sweaty" quick play games

The Quick play mode in Marvel Rivals is an unranked game mode where players fight for victory without the pressure of losing their ranks; it is essentially the unranked alternative of the Competitive mode. Recently, a Marvel Rivals player, @TomBradyEgo responded to a post on the X MR community with a question about priorities while engaging in Quick play:

"What about fun?"

The question was asked as a response to the original post by @Jay_MK_Marvel, who asked the community to stop using Quick play as an excuse for being inadept at playing Marvel Rivals. They implied that doing so won't help players improve their skill set or benefit them in actual competitive games.

However, the post was met with some opposing remarks and opinions from fellow players. Twitch streamer @FinestNiggyJay expressed his frustration over how hardcore playstyles have affected their overall Quick play experience in the game.

The user pointed out that playing competitively in this mode is perhaps inappropriate, considering its meant for fun:

"I need you sweaty f***s to understand that most people play games to PLAY GAMES"

Marvel Rivals player opines on Quick play (Image via X/@FinestNiggyJay)

@Ayoo_Brah, on the other hand, brought up an interesting point comparing the game mode to the practice range. The user suggested that they treat it like practicing with other players instead of the bots. Since there are no rank wins or losses, it really doesn't matter to them what the outcome is:

"I’m locking somebody I never played like Spiderman and learning in qp. It literally doesn’t matter. It’s a practice range vs other ppl."

However, @MarcoTheXican supported the original notion posted by @Jay_MK_Marvel. The player insisted that the habit of not taking Quick play seriously was a damaging one.

They went on to explain that it only helps people develop unhealthy patterns, and even implied that this may just be the downfall of Marvel Rivals as a whole:

"The "It's quick play" mindset is going to be the downfall of this game. Players often use this excuse to intentionally throw the game, while their teammates are trying to improve by playing Quick Play and experimenting with different team compositions."

Finally, @WolfAngelus_nya expressed their opinion noting that playing for the wins is perhaps more rewarding. The player believed that it is futile to play if one doesn't even attempt to win the matches.

When is ranking at stake in Marvel Rivals?

The competitive mode in Marvel Rivals affects ranking (Image via NetEase Games)

Your ranking is at stake in Marvel Rivals in just the competitive mode. This mode consists of multiple rounds where teams must fight one another for the victory. In modes like Convergence or Convoy, both the teams switch sides to alternatively attack and defend. Winning rounds gains you points and the team that wins the most takes the victory home, which allows them ranked points.

However, this does not apply to any other game mode, including Quick play, where players do not lose rank for losing or win any rank points for victory. Quick play and custom matches are unranked and do not impact your ranking.

