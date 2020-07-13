What is Game for Peace? The history behind the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile

Game for Peace is the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile.

In this article, we take a look at the origin of Game for Peace.

The history behind the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile (Picture Credit: uptodown.com)

PUBG Mobile has grown on both casual and competitive fronts in recent years, with over 100 million downloads on Google Playstore alone.

Game of Peace, which is the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile, is also as popular as the original mobile battle sensation and is one of the most downloaded games in China. However, players have always wondered why the Chinese version of the game is called Game for Peace and how it is different from the global version.

Origin of Game for Peace, the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile

After successful negotiation over the publishing of the PC version of PUBG, Tencent Games- together with PUBG Corporation- announced that they were pursuing the mobile version of the popular battle royale. Two games were subsequently developed: PUBG: Exhilarating Battlefield by LightSpeed & Quantum Studio and PUBG: Army Attack by TiMi Studios.

PUBG: Exhilarating Battlefield was launched worldwide as PUBG Mobile after a soft release in Canada. However, the game couldn’t be released in China due to non-approval from authorities (SART, presently known as NRTA –National Radio and Television Administration), who thought the game was too violent. Due to the non-approval, the game could only be offered to players for testing. However, even by the end of January 2019, Tencent could not get PUBG Mobile approved.

(Picture Credit: uptodown.com)

In May 2019, Tencent Games announced that they no longer sought to publish PUBG Mobile in China and decided to release the game under a new name that met all the restrictions set by the authorities. According to the announcement, authorities already approved the game in April 2019 and the BETA version of Game for Peace was subsequently rolled out in May 2019 for players to test.