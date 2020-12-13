What are the Gangs' motives in Cyberpunk 2077?

Cyberpunk 2077 has been a highly anticipated video game, and after numerous delays, it is finally available for players to enjoy.

The game has been breaking records since launch, and it crossed the $50 million mark on the Steam platform itself, which goes to show the great launch the game has had. Players are enjoying various activities in the dangerous Night City, amidst all the cops and gangs.

Cyberpunk 2077 already exceeded $50 million in revenues on the Steam platform over 2 weeks ago 👌 pic.twitter.com/JkDDMJdp83 — CD PROJEKT IR (@CDPROJEKTRED_IR) December 10, 2020

This piece will be talking about all the gangs which are found in Night City of Cyberpunk 2077.

All the Gangs in Cyberpunk 2077

#1 Maelstorm

The Maelstorm gang resides in Watson, Northside Industrial District & Northern Kabuki in Night City. They are obsessed with modern technology and have replaced quite a few body parts with cyberware. Most of all, they are a highly unpredictable gang.

#2 Valentinos

The Valentinos have the lands of Heywood, The Glen, Wellsprings, & Vista Del Rey in Cyberpunk 2077. They are known for their friendly nature and beautiful murals of their deity, Santa Muerte. However, when it comes to their gang members, they defend them with their lives.

#3 6th Street

6th Street is based in Santo Domingo, Arroyo & Rancho Coronado in Night City and they are known for serving justice. Veterans of the 4th Corporate War found them, and their idea of justice is just now self-serving.

#4 Voodoo Boys

Voodoo Boys are based in Pacifica & the Net. They are famous for hacking several networks in Night City. They also share a love for breaking rules.

#5 Animals

Animals cannot be located, but they can be seen working as Bodyguards, bouncers and more in Night City. They pump themselves with steroids and supplements to look very beefy in the game. Moreover, their enhanced strength is used to fight off any enemies who stand in their way.

#6 Tyger Claws

Tyger Claws are a Japanese clan based in Westbrook, Japantown & Charter Hill, Watson, Kabuki & Little China. They are recognised by their unique attire, weapons and style in the Night City.

#7 Moxes

The Moxes are founded in Non, Kabuki and around Lizzie’s Bar. They aren't a big gang in Night City. However, they are a formidable group of sex workers, punks and anarchists who bring justice to the minorities in Cyberpunk 2077.

#8 Wraiths

The Wraiths are located on the outskirts of the Night City. They had many conflicts with the Aldecaldos gang in the past, and are known for travelling in the night.

#9 Aldecaldos

The Aldecaldos are found on the outskirts of Night City as well, and they are known for their open behaviour on the streets. They also form bonds with strangers and believe in unity.

#10 Scavengers

The Scavengers are the worst kind of low-level gang, and they are infamous for kidnapping people with implants and selling them for a good amount of money in Cyberpunk 2077.