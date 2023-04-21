What happened to the Master Sword in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has fans elated for a brand new adventure through the Kingdom of Hyrule. Players will get to see familiar locales and NPCs from a brand new perspective. Since the arrival of Ganondorf, the land of Hyrule has changed, with new islands appearing in the sky. As such, the game's protagonist Link must undertake the arduous task of restoring peace to the land once again using an arsenal of tools and weapons.

One of the recurring weapons that Link gains access to in the popular series is the iconic Master Sword. Considered by many to be the most renowned weapon in gaming history, this legendary sword makes a triumphant return in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. However, as depicted in the game's trailers, it isn't the same anymore as it has been damaged significantly.

How did the Master Sword get damaged in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

TriFelicia ▴ *TOTK SPOILER FREE* @tri_felicia Link is the BEST soldier and most Loyal knight. He NEVER released the master sword as Malice engulf it and his arm and eat away at his body, but once he recognizes that Zelda needs him he simply tosses it without a second thought and reaches for her WITH THE ARM THAT IS HURT! Link is the BEST soldier and most Loyal knight. He NEVER released the master sword as Malice engulf it and his arm and eat away at his body, but once he recognizes that Zelda needs him he simply tosses it without a second thought and reaches for her WITH THE ARM THAT IS HURT! https://t.co/20gjNYY7IZ

To understand what happened, we need to go all the way back to the E3 2019 trailer that revealed the action-adventure game. We see Link and Zelda exploring the ruins that led to the revival of Ganondorf. In it, we also see Link's arm engulfed in a dark red aura that's known as Malice. Unfortunately, this caused him to lose his arm and eventually have it replaced with an artificial one.

As such, it wouldn't be a stretch to assume that the same thing happened to the iconic sword as well. Showcased in the release date delay trailer from 2022 featuring director Eiji Aonuma, the community got their first look at the weapon's current state. Half of the blade is gone, almost as if it's been singed with some kind of corrosion. Link can be seen holding the sword in his hands as it reacts to the glowing yellow light in front of him.

The Master Sword is by far the most powerful weapon in the Legend of Zelda universe. It's a blade that was originally created by the goddess Hylia and later imbued with the power to repel evil. Since then, it has been used by the legendary hero (otherwise known as Link), who appears throughout history as the savior of the land to take down any evil that prevails.

Interestingly, the sword made an appearance in the previous entry, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, as well. It was used in the battle against Calamity Ganon to seal away the primal evil. Unlike other weapons in the series, it doesn't have weapon durability. However, it does have a recharge period after a number of uses. Given how powerful this weapon is and how it can launch projectile attacks as well, it makes a lot of sense to keep it balanced.

HMK @HMKilla



#ZeldaTearsOfTheKingdom NEW JAPANESE COMMERCIAL FOR #TearsoftheKingdom just released with some cool new scenes! Including a WIDE scene of the Gerudo Desert and that the Master Sword is still Damaged in Zelda's hands! NEW JAPANESE COMMERCIAL FOR #TearsoftheKingdom just released with some cool new scenes! Including a WIDE scene of the Gerudo Desert and that the Master Sword is still Damaged in Zelda's hands!#ZeldaTearsOfTheKingdom https://t.co/1mbtX9iZ6G

Unfortunately, the glory and power of the Master Sword seems to be all but gone. Given how important this weapon is to the franchise's lore, restoring it will likely be a major plot point in the game. Interestingly, we also see Zelda holding the Master Sword throughout the more recent trailers. While fan consensus pegged it to be intact, we did get a closer look in a recent commercial, which revealed that it was indeed damaged. But how is the same Master Sword with Zelda if it is with Link as well?

We will have to wait until the final release for answers. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom officially launches on May 12, 2023 for the Nintendo Switch.

