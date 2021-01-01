What happens if players lie to Adler in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War?

Call of Duty has started incorporating multiple endings in its titles, with Black Ops Cold War also getting the alternative ending treatment.

Although there's a particular bug in the game that causes it to crash on Xbox Series X consoles, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is pretty impressive. This article may contain spoilers for those who haven't played the game, so reader discretion is advised.

A look at the ending in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War

As players arrive towards the end of the campaign, a few interesting revelations are made concerning the storyline. The players are then asked to make a choice, which will influence the game's outcome.

If players choose to lie to Adler, the game's final mission, "Final Countdown," changes to "Ashes to Ashes." Again, what happens at the end of this mission depends on the choices that the players make. That's all that can be said without ruining the game for anyone who hasn't played it yet.

If players choose to be honest with Adler, the "Final Countdown" mission gets triggered.

Players should try out all the possible endings in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War to enjoy the game to the fullest. It's nice to see that the developers have given players the choice to end the game on their terms, depending on the choices they make.

Although most games released in the past two or three years are top-notch, bugs have plagued almost all of them. Just like Cyberpunk 2077, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War has also experienced its fair share of bugs, but that number is definitely lower.

And the developers have made it a point to fix almost all of these bugs through patches for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War.