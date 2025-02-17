What is Influence in Civilization 7 and how to use it?

With Civilization 7 finally available for players worldwide, fans of the franchise are already busy building their dream empire. As you craft your kingdom, you will constantly need resources to expand your cities. There are various yields in Civilization 7, with each one playing a crucial role in how you shape your land. Influence is one of the most important of these, as it helps forge meaningful bonds with other players and cities.

While this resource is important for various reasons, its availability in the game is quite limited. On that note, this guide explains the uses of Influence in Civilization 7 and how to use it.

What role does Influence play in Civilization 7

Settlements (Image via 2K|| YouTube/@One More Turn)

The Influence yield in Civilization can help change the flow of the game. This resource allows you to become friends with other players or overthrow their kingdom in combat with ease. Apart from building relationships with players from across the globe, you can also use Influence to ask for favors and even gather War Support.

Here are a few other ways to use this resource:

1) Open borders

Type: Treaty

Treaty Influence cost: 15-75

2) Improve trade relations

Type: Treaty

Treaty Influence cost: 50-180

3) Send aid

Type: Endeavor

Endeavor Influence cost: 5-15

4) Hinder research

Type: Sanction

Sanction Influence cost: 50-165

5) Steal government secrets

Type: Espionage

Espionage Influence cost: 120-160

How to increase Influence yield in Civilization 7

Cities and Towns (Image via 2K|| YouTube/@One More Turn)

Here are various methods you can use to generate Influence:

Place Influence-focused buildings : Constructing buildings that offer an Influence bonus will provide you with more of this resource. Some examples of these buildings are the Radio Station in the Modern Age, the Monument in the Antiquity Age, and the Dungeon in the Exploration Age.

: Constructing buildings that offer an Influence bonus will provide you with more of this resource. Some examples of these buildings are the Radio Station in the Modern Age, the Monument in the Antiquity Age, and the Dungeon in the Exploration Age. Engage with other Leaders : Specific diplomatic actions in Civilization 7 can sometimes grant you Influence instead of charging you for it. However, this is more common when the initiative has been taken by the other Leader.

: Specific diplomatic actions in Civilization 7 can sometimes grant you Influence instead of charging you for it. However, this is more common when the initiative has been taken by the other Leader. Diplomatic Leader Attributes : After you unlock this, you will get +1 Influence.

: After you unlock this, you will get +1 Influence. Switch Town focus : You can switch your focus to Hub Town to receive +2 Influence for each settlement you own.

: You can switch your focus to Hub Town to receive +2 Influence for each settlement you own. Social Policies : Offering Influence at every turn.

: Offering Influence at every turn. Research Technology and Civics: Research the ones that offer more Influence and unlock buildings dedicated to this resource.

