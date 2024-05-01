What is InZoi? Exploring upcoming The Sims-like game 

The popularity of the life simulator genre exploded with the arrival of The Sims, and the upcoming InZoi is looking to grab a slice of that pie. Developed by Krafton (known for PUBG and The Callisto Protocol), this particular game aims to deliver a Sims-like experience while maintaining its identity.

While development is in full swing, not much has been revealed for this title. More information is expected to be made available as development progresses.

A compilation of all of InZoi’s known features, objectives, and differences are listed below.

What is InZoi?

Cutting-edge visuals (Image via Krafton)

InZoi is a social simulator, much akin to Electronic Art’s perennial The Sims series. Players can “become Gods” within the game world, and dictate the lives of NPC characters as they please with no major restrictions.

The game offers great creative freedom and modding support and is built on the cutting-edge Unreal Engine 5. While a release date is yet to be officially announced, we should likely see it by 2025.

All of InZoi’s planned features

A ton of work is still in progress, but quite promising (Image via Krafton)

Krafton is rather new to the AAA gaming scene, despite its expertise in the Battle Royale genre. As such, how this game will shape up remains to be seen, especially since the developer has yet to share finalized details such as a release date, among other things.

Krafton’s upcoming social simulator has a ton of planned features that are a work in progress though, and include the following:

You can edit NPCs and the weather as well as construct landscapes and/or certain parameters (such as the crime rate of a city), allowing for unparalleled freedom in crafting your own, unique world.

A “reputation system” that dynamically changes with the actions of your NPCs.

Community-driven content in the form of a “canvas.”

Complete mod support, including the addition of custom content.

Being able to drive cars and autosave.

Quirky additions such as sleepwalking, tarot cards as well as group interactions.

How does InZoi differ from The Sims?

The community-driven canvas in action (Image via Krafton)

Despite superficial similarities, InZoi is not a Sims clone. It combines parts of Grand Theft Auto with certain Sims elements to make a unique package. Krafton has, however, confirmed the game will be hyperfocused on delivering realism; as such, it is unlikely to contain the wacky encounters one would expect from the other two mentioned games.

Additionally, the title features a ton of extra customization and features that are otherwise absent within The Sims. Additional information surrounding the game is rather scarce at this moment, save for a few snippets of gameplay and the odd screenshot.