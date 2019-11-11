What is DreamHack and why is it important for the Indian gaming scene?

Kuldeep FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 11 Nov 2019, 16:33 IST

DreamHack is returning to India

DreamHack is the world’s largest gaming convention that hosts a series of digital events in different cities around the world.

DreamHack holds the Guinness world record for hosting the largest LAN party ever. The event is filled with activities such as LAN tournaments, cosplay competitions, live shows, standups and much more.

This was started in 1994, when a group of friends who were interested in gaming organized a small gathering. It started from a basement of Elementary School in Malung, Sweden, and later moved to the school cafeteria.

This event soon became the talk of the town, and it also caught the attention of gamers from different locations. DreamHack turned into a full-fledged gaming festival in a matter of time, and now it’s the largest gaming convention in the world.

Last year, Mumbai hosted the first-ever DreamHack in India, and the event was a game-changer for the Indian esports/gaming ecosystem. The Indian esports scene is still growing, and events like DreamHack ensure the proper growth of the entire ecosystem.

The three-day festival in Mumbai saw big streamers, professional gamers, and other celebrities connecting with the festival crowd. DreamHack Mumbai had a total prize pool of ₹1 crore, which is a huge amount, when compared to any other esports competition in India.

It was a great event where the gaming community of India came together as one. Apart from entertaining everyone for three straight days, DreamHack handed out a glimpse of the potential that the gaming industry holds.

Delhi will host DreamHack 2019 from December 6 to December 8. The three-day festival will see gamers from around the country take part in different events.

There will be LAN tournaments for games like PUBG, CS:GO, and FIFA 20 all day long, and everyone will have something to play. Apart from gaming, the event will also feature DJ nights, standups and live shows.

Tickets for DreamHack are available on BookMyShow starting from ₹499, going all the way up to ₹4,999.