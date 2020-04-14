What is the best sensitivity for PUBG mobile: Top 5 sensitivity settings & controls

Here are the best 5 controls and sensitivity settings in order for you to become a pro in PUBG Mobile.

These control setups and sensitivity settings will make your reflexes faster than normal.

PUBG Mobile has been a craze ever since its release.

PUBG Mobile is one of the most prohibitively difficult games to get into as a new player. Since the game is trending worldwide, there are a lot of newcomers on the block trying to become a pro at it. However, the game’s difficult control mechanics can be an issue for the beginners. But don’t worry, Sportskeeda has got it covered for you. In this article, we’ll find out your perfect control set-up and sensitivity.

Before finding out your best sensitivity and controls, there are three basic settings you need to immediately tweak to get the best out of your performance.

1. Aim Assist: It is recommended to disable the aim-assist at all time. It does make your recoil control and close combat easier, but when two enemies get too close to each other, you will mess up your aim.

2. Blocked-sight warning: Disable this feature so that you can see your aim point when you’re behind a cover. This, in turn, will make your aim accurate.

3. Jump/climb: It is important to separate jump and climb. When enemies are behind low walls, you can jump and shoot without climbing over it to the other side and get yourself killed.

4. Gyroscope: This is an added feature in the game that enables you to switch targets with the tilt of your phone. Gyroscope boost your reaction time.

Next up, you’ve to customize your controls and find the best sensitivity accordingly. You have the option to choose layouts, right from thumb set-up, all the way up to the 6-finger claw set-up. After completing the customizations of your layout, the next thing is to find the perfect sensitivity.

If you’re a non-gyro player, the ADS sensitivity basically decides how good you can control the recoil for any scopes or guns. In the camera section, third and first-person no scope sensitivity is a very important factor for close combat and it plays a part in the accuracy of your hip fire. It is recommended to have a lower sensitivity for a better accuracy.

In the gyroscope section, crank up almost every sliders to max (keep it low while using bolt action). You can control recoil better with the combination of ADS and the gyroscope. For example: you can control vertical recoil mainly with the gyroscope and, with the help of your right thumb, you’ll be able to adjust the horizontal recoil at the same time.

Here are the 5 best controls to become a pro at this game:

2-finger claw control

2-finger claw

3-finger claw control

3-finger claw

4-finger claw control

4-finger claw (MortaL's setup)

5-finger claw control

5-finger claw

6-finger claw control

6-finger claw

Best Sensitivity Settings for ADS players:

3rd Person No Scope: 80%

1st Person No Scope: 80%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 60%

2x: 60%

3x: 36%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 20%

6x: 18%

8x: 8%

Best Sensitivity Settings for Gyroscope players:

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 300%

2x Scope: 300%

3x: 240%

4x: 235%

6x: 210%

8x: 80%

Note: Adjust your ADS sensitivity to 1 (or as less as possible) while using gyroscope.