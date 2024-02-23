The Item Transmuter system in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is one of the more useful new features to be added to the game. It might confuse players or even frustrate them as they try to level it up, but we have all the pertinent information about how this system works and what you can do with it. It’s not a system that you’re required to use for the main story, but it will come in handy as you explore the various optional content the game has.

What is the Item Transmuter in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and how does it work?

It's worthwhile to make every item at least once. (Image via Square Enix)

The Item Transmuter in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth unlocks at the beginning of the game. You may not want to put effort into it until later, but it is a useful facet. It’s how you craft some of the most useful restorative items in the game, as well as some of the most powerful optional accessories.

Without spoiling anything in the game itself, the Item Transmuter system will come in handy. It’s useful in crafting some of the most powerful accessories in the game, as well as a part of quite a few side quests. But how does it all work?

As you explore the vast world of Gaia, you’ll come across a variety of regions. As you fully explore these regions, you’ll find a wide assortment of crafting materials on the ground that you can pick up with the Triangle button. Always take the time to get these! You can check your patterns and what they take but opening the “Item Transmuter” option in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

You can make and upgrade many useful armor pieces. (Image via Square Enix)

The image above shows the materials required to make a Potion: Five Sage and Two Planet’s Blessing. If you don’t know which region these drop-in, press the touchpad and see. It won’t reveal areas you haven’t been to yet, though, so no worries of spoilers. You can make restorative items, bracers, accessories, and some key items. You can also upgrade bracers/accessories in this system.

When you have the proper amount of an item, you just hold X to transmute while highlighting that item. You’ll notice that among these items, there are check marks and blue numbers. If you see a number, that item has not been made yet - that’s how much crafting EXP you get to make it.

You only gain EXP the first time you make an item, so it’s important to make each item once, if possible. As you level up in the crafting system and explore the world, you’ll find new transmutation recipes as well.

You can buy many of the materials from chocobo ranches, but the prices can get steep. (Image via Square Enix)

It takes time to really get the most out of this system, but I cannot recommend playing around with it enough. It can save you both gil and time as you explore the vast world of Gaia. If you're short on resources, you can purchase some crafting materials at a Chocobo Ranch, but be warned: it can get expensive later.

The game launches exclusively on PlayStation 5 and has been heralded as a masterpiece in every facet. You can find the review of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth before committing to it here.