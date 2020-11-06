What do we know so far about the latest internet sensation Corpse Husband?

Corpse Husband, despite being an internet sensation, is largely an enigma.

Corpse Husband, real identity unknown, is a YouTuber and musician, with extremely little information about him available online. Having blown up recently, owing to collaboration streams with notable figures like PewDiePie and Lilypichu, his deep and powerful voice have attracted reactions from all over the community.

With over 3 million followers on multiple social media platforms, Corpse Husband has been extremely cautious about revealing his true identity to people on the internet. However, with that being said, Corpse Husband has, at times, teased his fans and followers about revealing more details about himself.

What is known about Corpse Husband

According to the Corpse Husband's YouTube Fandom page, he is a supposedly a 23-year-old from San Diego, California. Corpse Husband initially entered the scene with his unique horror-story narrations. This further helped the YouTuber to make a name for himself in the "Horro Narration Channels" community.

Corpse Husband has always ensured that every story which he narrates on his channel is almost entirely truthful. His natural deep and unique voice perfectly fits the horror genre, and many of his stories are usually sent in by his followers and listeners.

During an interview with Anthony Padilla, Corpse Husband revealed that the reason behind hiding his identity is powered by his desire of creating a mysterious ambience around his narrattions.

Having started off as a horror story narrator, Corpse Husband had no idea about the enormous fame that was waiting for him along with the release of Among Us.

In collaboration streams with famous online personalities like PewDiePie and DisguisedToast, Corpse Husband always managed to snatch the limelight through no fault of his own.

Viewers and fans watching the streams started falling in love with his mysterious aura, as well as the deep voice that Corpse Husband has, which slowly but surely, led to the rise of Corpse's online fame.

In spite of his virtual fame, Corpse Husband has been extremely cautious about his identity, as he himself admitted to having a non-existent social life. He advocated this with reasons like "coming off as sketchy" or "can't answer simple questions."

We also know that Corpse Husband suffered from Fibromyalgia which almost made him lose his voice, while his mother suffered from cancer. In one of his live streams on YouTube, Corpse revealed:

"My mom had cancer and we don't really talk much. She had had it for a bit. I had a double arm brace in my bed, not able to talk to anybody, not able to move, and I just find that out and it really like set me off. I didn’t know what to do."

@Corpse_Husband Dude, you're literally on the sun news website, this is like peek fame 😂 pic.twitter.com/2frEQkIPeK — TaelynHepburn (@OGTaelyn) October 14, 2020

Corpse Husband's popularity reached such an extent that be it a picture of his hand, or a generic picture relating to him, fans can't seem to get enough of the faceless creator.

The above can be confirmed by what happened when Corpse Husband posted his Instagram profile on Twitter, and announced that he would reveal an image of his hand if they helped him reach 100,000 followers on the platform.

FOUR days later. FOUR DAYS pic.twitter.com/M2xf97JJvx — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) October 5, 2020

Within a span of four days, Corpse managed to reach 200,000 followers and needless to say, the Youtuber kept up his promise. He posted a picture of his hand, which eventually sent his fans into a frenzy.

With all of this said, from being a horror story narrator on YouTube to getting featured in The Sun, its worth stating that Corpse Husband has come a long way on all the different virtual platforms. Considering how things are going for him now, to will likely be a long time before the fame fades.