What is the Lava Hound Draft Challenge in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale is a popular smartphone game with unique special troop challenges, new cards, and fast-paced real-time gameplay. Players can put their talents to the test and win rewards by completing specific challenges. The Lava Hound Challenge in Clash Royale is the newest of the 1v1 challenges that allow players to earn rewards while also trying out a new 1v1 battle type.

In this article, we will discuss the Lava Hound Draft Challenge, its rewards, and the new type of 1v1 fight employed in this challenge. Until February 28th, players can participate in the Lava Hound Draft Challenge from the Clash Royale events section and win in-game rewards.

Lava Hound Draft Challenge in Clash Royale

The Lava Hound Draft Challenge is the game's newest special challenge, in which players compete in a 1v1 battle while drafting a deck as troop selections appear. As a result, players can only select four cards, and the four cards that are discarded are given to the opponent. Similarly, the opponent selects four cards and discards four cards, which are added to your deck.

The in-game description of the Lava Hound Draft Challenge is:

"Pick 4 cards and receive 4 from your opponent: one of you will get to play with Lava Hound! 3 losses and you're out, but you still have a chance to reset your losses and continue to play."

Players in this new type of 1v1 challenge can't choose their deck before the match begins. Rather, before the match begins, participants will be given a variety of card options from which they have to choose in order to build a deck. In the 1v1, one player will definitely get a Lava Hound card, while all other cards are random.

Every 5 seconds, players are given the choice of selecting one of two cards. When players choose one, it is added to the battle deck, while the discarded card is added to the opponent's deck. In this way, the player chooses four cards while receiving four cards from the opponent.

These card options may include any card ranging from Common to Champions, regardless of whether you have unlocked it or not.

Lava Hound Draft Challenge Rewards

Special challenges are a good way to earn additional resources like Gems, Gold, Chests, Magic Items, and cards. Every win in the challenge unlocks a new reward for the player:

Players get a total of 9000 Gold on completing 6 wins

They are also provided with an Arena 12 chest and Lava Hound card, which is one of strongest Legendary cards in Clash Royale.

Players also receive Magic Items on completing 6 wins in the challenge.

Finally, the Lava Hound Draft Challenge is a fun way to earn resources like Magic Items while fighting in a 1v1 battle. Players can complete this challenge by February 28th and unlock these resources.

