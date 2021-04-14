What is Ludwig Ahgren's net worth? Twitch streamer breaks Ninja's subscriber record in one month

Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren has taken the mantle of "all-time highest subscribers" on the platform following a 31-day stream-a-thon.

After 31 days (744 hours) of near-constant streaming, the 25-year-old Twitch streamer made headlines for topping Ninja's subscriber record from three years ago.

With the massive increase in revenue, the question of 'What is Ludwig's Net Worth?' has been circulating in the fan base.

Ludwig Ahgren grabs the mantle of "Most subscribers on Twitch" from Ninja during Subathon

With 283,002 active subs at the time of writing, Ahgren has obliterated the previous record of 269,154 set by Fortnite streamer Ninja in 2018.

With the massive influx of subscriptions, Ahgren's net worth is now estimated to be $1-1.5 million.

After nearly three years of holding the crown, Ninja has acknowledged Ahgren's feat and congratulated the streamer on Twitter.

Records are meant to be broken, I would be lying if I said wasn’t a little sad but congrats @LudwigAhgren on holding the new sub record on twitch 🤩 — Ninja (@Ninja) April 13, 2021

The "Subathon" began in early March, with Ahgren extending an offer to his chat that he would prolong his stream by 10 seconds every time he gained a new subscriber.

After nearly endless subscribers and 31 days of constant streaming, Ahgren pulled the plug after delivering 744 hours of content. Acknowledging the rollercoaster of a ride, Ahgren posted a recap of world events that passed by during his "Subathon."

Since I started streaming

•Prince Phillip died

•The Suez Canal got blocked and unblocked

•David Dobrik made TWO apology videos

•Jesus of Nazareth died and then rose from the dead



It all ends April 13 9 PM PT — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) April 11, 2021

To commemorate the final day of the Subathon, Ahgren promised that he would match every subscriber with a $5 donation to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Animal Humane Society.

The incentive gave him that extra push on the final day of the Subathon.