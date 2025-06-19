What is MAG in RAIDOU Remastered?

With the launch of RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army, developer ATLUS has introduced several new mechanics to this enhanced rendition of the cult classic PS2 action RPG. This includes the all-new MAG system, a fundamental element that changes how the game's core combat functions compared to the original release.
This should help both newcomers and series fans familiarize themselves with the basics before diving into this remake. Read on to know more about the MAG system in RAIDOU Remastered.
How does MAG work in RAIDOU Remastered?
Gone is the MP system for each demon from the original PS2 title. Instead, players must now rely on a MAG bar allocated to the protagonist Raidou, which is beneath his HP bar during combat.
Attacking enemies with specific moves will fill this bar, which can then be expended by ally demons to unleash Skills. These spells have varying MAG costs depending on how powerful they are, so it is important to be topped up on MAG at all times.
Here's how players can fill the MAG gauge in the game during combat:
- Raidou's light sword attacks (including hitting Stunned foes)
- Demon light attacks (including hitting Stunned foes)
- Defeating foes
Players must cautiously manage their MAG since allied demons cannot use spells without it. To rack up MAG quickly, players can use the "Don't Use Skills" command for demons so they prioritize using basic attacks. They can switch back to "Use Skills" to let them unleash chaos using powerful spells when enough MAG is available.
Unlike most other entries in the Megami Tensei series, RAIDOU Remastered (as well as its original incarnation) features a real-time battle system. So players must micromanage both recovering MAG and avoiding incoming attacks from dangerous foes during combat.
RAIDOU Remastered is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms.
