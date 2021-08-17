What does copium mean on Twitch chat? 

Copium is one of the latest entries into the long list of Twitch memes that has become quite popular amongst fans.

It is something that is being used by almost everyone, as the word is quite attractive and catchy. Unlike other major Twitch memes, Copium did not come from the brain of a streamer. Rather, it was first introduced on Reddit and eventually gained prevalence through the United States Elections.

Therefore, it is definitely important to see how this word made its way into Twitch culture.

Copium was first used during the United States 2020 Elections

The word Copium has been in place even before the elections. However, it was only after the elections that the word went viral. In the early stages, Donald Trump was in the lead. But, eventually, Joe Biden took over, and this led to a massive uproar all across the United States.

Copium became viral after being used excessively during the United States Elections (Image via Twitter)

In response to this reversal of results, someone posted a picture of Pepe the frog. He was wearing a cap saying “make America Great Again” and smoking “copium.” This is what led to the growth of a viral meme that caught the attention of Twitch personalities.

NA on the copium so hard they are adding in fake crowd noises. damn. #VCT pic.twitter.com/n2blWXBhxa — Lauren Scott 🎃 (@pansy) August 11, 2021

The word copium is basically a conjunction of two words, “cope” and “opium.” It means that if a person is losing then they should cope with that and smoke opium. No doubt the word encapsulates the entire Twitch culture quite perfectly. Twitch showcases a wide variety of gamers who have very different personalities.

It often happens that people lose games, and at times favorites get thrashed by underdogs. In such situations, people use the word copium, meaning the bigger teams should just accept it and move on. Explaining something important while giving a life-message with a comic touch to it is what copium ultimately represents.

Currently, it is massively popular all across the world. Copium is practically used by everyone on Twitch, Reddit and Youtube videos. In fact, at times the actual meaning of the word looks blurred, as people use it in random places. However, considering its uniqueness, the chances of this word dying are very few.

