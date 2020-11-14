What are the Mythic items? Everything you need to know about League of Legends' new shop system

League of Legends' item shop has undergone a complete overhaul. The changes have brought some of the biggest makeovers to items in the game's history in the form of the new Mythic items.

The item shop rework starts with an overall UI revamp of the shop. It has been designed in such a way that new players won't have a tough time navigating their way through the items in the game. An altogether new category of items has also been added to the game. These items are called 'Mythic Items'.

Mythic items' introduction to League of Legends means that the core build of each champion changes. These items can only be purchased once per match because they provide huge buffs to champions and allow for building a champion to suit a specific role. So whether you want to build for burst damage, taking down tanks, or pure DPS, you will have to find an item to suit your build.

Mythic items should provide answers for overfed enemy champions and provide buffs to aid players in the game. Here is a complete list of all the new mythic items that have been added to League of Legends in the preseason along with what they do and champions that synergize well with them.

Complete List of All Mythic Items in League of Legends

Galeforce (Mobility item)

Cost: 3400 gold

+55 Attack Damage

+20% Attack Speed

+20% Critical Strike Chance

Active: Zephyr Strike- Dash in a target direction, firing three missiles at the lowest-health enemy near your destination (prioritizing champions). Deals a total of 105-300 (lvl 1-18) (+30% bonus Attack Damage) magic damage, increased against low-Health targets by up to 50% against targets at 30% Health. (90-second cooldown)

Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +3% Move Speed.

This mythic item works well with League of Legends champions like Viktor, Aphelios, and more.

Kraken Slayer (Anti-tank item)

Cost: 3400 gold

+60 Attack Damage

+25% Attack Speed

+20% Critical Strike Chance

Harpoon: Every third Attack is enhanced, dealing an additional 80-120 (lvl 1-18) (+30% bonus Attack Damage) true damage.

Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items +10% Attack Speed.

This mythic item works well with League of Legends champions like Vayne, Kled, and more.

Immortal Shieldbow (Burst Surviving item)

Cost: 3400 gold

+50 Attack Damage

+15% Attack Speed

+20% Critical Strike Chance

+12% Life Steal

Lifeline: When taking damage that would reduce you below 30% health, gain a 150-650 (lv 1-18) shield for 3 seconds. In addition, gain 20% Life Steal for 8 seconds. (90-second cooldown)

Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items + 8 Armor and +8 Magic Resist.

This mythic item works well with League of Legends champions like Miss Fortune, Kog'Maw, and more.

Sunfire Aegis (Ramping damage tank item)

Cost: 3200 gold

+450 Health

+30 Armor

+30 Magic Resist

+15 Ability Haste

Immolate: Deal 20-40 (lvl 1-18) (+1% bonus Health) magic damage per second to nearby enemies (increased by 50% against minions and monsters). Damaging enemy Champions or Epic Monsters with this effect adds a stack, increasing subsequent Immolate damage by 12% for 5 seconds (stacks 6 times).

Radiance: At max stacks, your basic attacks explode around you, burning nearby enemies for your Immolate damage for 3 seconds.

Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +5 Ability Haste.

This mythic item works well with League of Legends champions like Sion, Cho'Gath, Shen, and more.

Frostfire Gauntlet (Slowing enemies tank item)

Cost: 3200 gold

+350 Health

+50 Armor

+30 Magic Resist

+15 Ability Haste

Immolate: Deal 20-40 (lvl 1-18) (+1% bonus Health) magic damage per second to nearby enemies (increased by 50% against minions and monsters).

Frostfire: Attacks create a frost field that slows enemies by 30% (+4% per 1000 bonus Health) for 1.5 seconds. (4-second cooldown)

Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +100 health and +7.5% Size.

This mythic item works well with League of Legends champions like Singed, Sion, and more.

Turbo Chemtank (Initiation item)

Cost: 3200 gold

+350 Health

+30 Armor

+50 Magic Resist

+15 Ability Haste

Active: Pursuit- Grants +75% Move Speed when moving toward enemies or enemy turrets for 4 seconds. Once near an enemy (or after 4 seconds) a shockwave is emitted, slowing nearby enemy champion Move Speed by 75% for 2 seconds. (90-second cooldown)

Immolate: Deal 20-40 (lvl 1-18) (+1% bonus Health) magic damage per second to nearby enemies (increased by 50% against minions and monsters).

Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items +5% Tenacity and Slow Resist

This mythic item works well with League of Legends champions like Ornn, Malphite, and more.

Duskblade of Draktharr (Teamfight multi-kill AD item)

Cost: 3200 gold

+55 Attack Damage

+18 Lethality

+25 Ability Haste

Dusk: Attacking an enemy champion deals 50-150 (lv 1-18) (+30% bonus Attack Damage) additional physical damage and slows them by 99% for 0.25 seconds (15-second cooldown). When a champion you have damaged within the last 3 seconds is killed, reset this cooldown and gain invisibility for 1.5 seconds.

Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +5 Ability Haste.

This mythic item works well with League of Legends champions Talon, Kha'Zix, and more.

Eclipse (Dueling item)

Cost: 3200 gold

+55 Attack Damage

+18 Lethality

+10% Omnivamp

Moon Strike: Hitting a champion with 2 separate attacks or abilities within 1.5 seconds deals bonus physical damage equal to 16% of their maximum Health and grants you 30% Move Speed and a 150 (+80% bonus Attack Damage) shield (100 (+60% bonus Attack Damage) for ranged champions) for 2 seconds. (6-second cooldown, 12 seconds for ranged champions)

Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +5% Armor Penetration.

This mythic item works well with League of Legends champions like Diana, Cassiopeia, and more.

Prowler's Claw (Assassination item)

Cost: 3200 gold

+65 Attack Damage

+21 Lethality

+10 Ability Haste

Active- From the Shadows: Dash through target enemy, dealing 100-200 (lvl 1-18) (+45% bonus Attack Damage) physical damage and reducing their Armor by 30% for 3 seconds. (60-second cooldown)

Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +6 Lethality

This mythic item works well with League of Legends champions like Corki, Shaco, and more.

Liandry's Anguish (Anti-Tank item)

Cost: 3400 gold

+80 Ability Power

+600 Mana

+25 Ability Haste

Torment: Your spells cause enemies to burn for 60 (+10% Ability Power) (+4% target's maximum health) magic damage over 4 seconds, shredding their Magic Resist by 5% per second for 4 seconds (up to 25%)

Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +5 Ability Haste

This mythic item works well with League of Legends champions like Rumble, Zyra, and more.

Luden's Tempest (Burst damage item)

Cost: 3400 gold

+80 Ability Power

+600 Mana

+10 Ability Haste

+10 Magic Penetration

Echo: Damaging an enemy with an Ability deals 100 (+15% Ability Power) additional magic damage to your target and 3 nearby enemies and grant you 30% Move Speed for 3 seconds. (8-second cooldown)

Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items +5 Magic Penetration

This mythic item works well with League of Legends champions like Zoe, Malzahar, and more.

Everfrost (Slows enemies based item)

Cost: 3400 gold

+80 Ability Power

+200 Health

+600 Mana

+10 Ability Haste

Active- Frigid Blast: Deal 100 (+30% Ability Power) damage in a cone, slowing enemies by 65% for 1.5 seconds. Enemies at the center of the cone are Rooted instead. (45-second cooldown)

Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +15 Ability Power

This mythic item works well with League of Legends champions like Azir, Twitch, and more.

Hextech Rocketbelt (Mobility item)

Cost: 3200 gold

+80 Ability Power

+250 Health

+15 Ability Haste

Active - Fire Bolt: Dash in the target direction, unleashing an arc of rockets that deal 250-350 (lvl 1-18) magic damage. Then, gain 75% Move Speed toward champions for 1 second. (40-second cooldown)

Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items +5 Magic Penetration

This mythic item works well with League of Legends champions like Kennen, Akali and more.

Riftmaker (Magic Vamp item)

Cost: 3200 gold

+80 Ability Power

+15 Ability Haste

+150 Health

+10% Omnivamp

Corruption: For each second in champion combat, deal 3% bonus damage (max 15%). While this effect is maxed, convert 100% of the bonus damage into true damage.

Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +5% Magic Penetration.

This mythic item works well with League of Legends champions like Veigar, Vladimir, and more.

Night Harvester (Teamfight multi-kill item)

Cost: 3200 gold

+80 Ability Power

+250 Health

+15 Ability Haste

The Reaping: Damaging an enemy champion deals 150-250 (lvl 1-18) magic damage and grants you 25% Move Speed for 1.5 seconds. (60-second cooldown per champion)

Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items +5 Ability Haste

This mythic item works well with League of Legends champions like Evelynn, Kassadin, and more.

Trinity Force (Burst Damage item)

Cost: 3333 gold

+33 Attack Damage

+33% Attack Speed

+200 Health

+15 Ability Haste

Swift Strikes: Your Attacks grant you 25 Move Speed and (5% Base Attack Damage) Base Attack Damage for 3 seconds. Base Attack Damage increase stacks up to 6 times.

Spellblade: After using an Ability, your next Attack deals (200% base Attack Damage) bonus physical damage. (1.5-second cooldown)

Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +15% Attack Speed

This mythic item works well with League of Legends champions like Gangplank, Xin Zhao, and more.

Goredrinker (Dueling item)

Cost: 3300 gold

+45 Attack Damage

+400 Health

+15 Ability Haste

+150% Base Health Regeneration

Active- Thirsting Slash: Deal (110% total Attack Damage) physical damage to enemies in a circle. Recover (20% total Attack Damage) Health + 12% missing Health for each champion hit. (15-second cooldown, reduced by Ability Haste)

Aggression: Gain 1% increased Attack Damage for every 5% of your missing health (max 15% Attack Damage at 75% missing Health).

Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +3 Ability Haste and +5 Attack Damage

This mythic item works well with League of Legends champions like Sett, Darius, and more.

Stridebreaker (Slows Enemies item)

Cost: 3300 gold

+50 Attack Damage

+20% Attack Speed

+300 Health

+10 Ability Haste

Nimble: Dealing physical damage grants you 20 Move Speed on hit for 2 seconds, increased to 60 if it kills the unit.

Active- Swift Slash: Lunge a short distance and deal (110% total Attack Damage) physical damage to enemies in a circle, slowing them by 60%, decaying over 2 seconds. (20-second cooldown)

Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +3% Move Speed

This mythic item works well with League of Legends champions like Fiora, Sejuani, and more.

Divine Sunderer (Anti-Tank item)

Cost: 3300 gold

+40 Attack Damage

+400 Health

+25 Ability Haste

Spellblade: After using an Ability, your next attack deals bonus physical damage equal to 6% of your max Health. (1.5-second cooldown, 150% base Attack Damage minimum damage)

Feast: When Spellblade hits a champion, heal for 60% of the damage amount

Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +100 Health

This mythic item works well with League of Legends champions like Vayne, Varus, and more.

Shurelya's Battlesong (Team mobility item)

Cost: 2600 gold

+300 Health

+25 Ability Haste

+10% Move Speed

Active- Inspire: Grants you and nearby allies 40% decaying Move Speed for 4 seconds and 60-100 (lvl 1-18) bonus magic damage on the next 3 Attacks or Ability hits against champions.

Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items +3% Move Speed.

This mythic item works well with League of Legends champions like Lulu, Sona, and more.

Locket of the Iron Solari (Burst Surviving item)

Cost: 2600 gold

+150 Health

+25 Ability Haste

+30 Magic Resist

+30 Armor

Active- Intervention: Grant nearby allies a 260-430 (ally lvl 1-18) shield, decaying over 2.5 seconds. (90-second cooldown)

Iron Aura: Grant nearby allied champions +5 Armor and Magic Resist.

Mythic Item's Passive: Grants all other legendary items a +2 Armor and Magic Resist increase to Iron Aura.

This mythic item works well with League of Legends champions like Leona, Yuumi, and more.

Moonstone Renewer (Team fighting item)

Cost: 2600 gold

+150 Health

+25 Ability Haste

+100% Base Mana Regeneration

Vital Stream: When affecting champions with Attacks or Abilities in combat, heal the most damaged nearby ally for 30-60 (lvl 1-18) Health (2-second cooldown). Each second spent in combat with champions increases this healing effect by 25% (max 100%).

Mythic Item's Passive: Grants all other Legendary items +5 Ability Haste.

This mythic item works well with League of Legends champions like Rakan, Taric, and more.

Imperial Mandate (Ally burst based item)

Cost: 2700 gold

+40 Ability power

+20 Ability haste

+200 Health

+100% Base mana regeneration

Coordinated Fire: Abilities that Slow or Stun immobilize enemy champions deal 60−100 (based on level) bonus magic damage and mark them for 4 seconds. Allied champions that damage marked enemies consume the mark to deal 60 − 100 (based on target's level) bonus magic damage and grant you and the triggering ally 20% bonus movement speed for 2 seconds (6 second cooldown per enemy champion).

Mythic Item Passive: Empowers your other Legendary items with 15 ability power.

There are mythic items that will synergize well with most champions in League of Legends. The new items may also make old League of Legends favorites like Skarner viable again. However, these mythic items are subject to change as more patches roll out in the preseason.