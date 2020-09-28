What are NRG Clix's Fortnite Settings and Keybinds in 2020?

There are always ways you can up your game in Fortnite, no matter how many seasons are released by Epic Games. Whether this means switching your keybinds or adjusting your settings, chances are you're missing out on an opportunity to improve. If you're looking to get better at Fortnite and want to change up some settings, who better to learn from than one of the most players in the world, Cody "Clix" Conrod of NRG.

Consistently on of the top streamers on Twitch for Fortnite, Clix is well-known for his mechanics and insane building speeds. Today, we'll be going over his settings and keybinds so you can see exactly how he stays on top of the Fortnite world.

Clix's Fortnite Settings and Keybinds

Settings

In terms of Settings, this is mainly going over the graphical preferences Clix uses. Like a lot of other professional players, Clix opts for lower-end settings to maximize FPS and performance in-game.

Window Mode Fullscreen

Resolution 1920×1080 16:9

Frame rate limit 240 FPS

Brightness 90%

User Interface Contrast 1x

Color Blind Mode Off

Color Blind Strength 0

3D Resolution 100%

View Distance Medium

Shadows Off

Anti-Aliasing Off

Textures Low

Effects Low

Post Processing Low

Vsync Off

Motion Blur Off

Show FPS On

Multithreaded Rendering On

HUD Scale 96%

Image via Misfits Gaming

If you're looking to copy these Fortnite settings, don't expect a graphical masterpiece on screen. However, you can expect more FPS.

Advertisement

Keybinds

For some players, keybinds are the most important aspect in Fortnite. After all, they're how you play the game itself. Clix implements a wide variety of common keybinds but does throw in some uncommon ones. So if you're looking to copy these, be on the lookout for that.