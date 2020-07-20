One of the best things about COD Mobile is that there are a lot of other things to explore in the game apart from the primary and secondary weapons. From Scorestreaks to specially activated abilities and rare weapons, there is always something exciting lurking in every nook and corner. Longtime lovers of first-person shooting games will surely resonate with the frequent urge of craving something extra.

Picture this: two perfectly-matched teams are battling it out, with both showing no signs of backing down. There is only so much one can do to break the tie, and exceptional players deserve something that gives them an edge over their opponents. This is where Operator Skills come into COD Mobile.

What are Operator Skills in COD Mobile?

An Operator Skill is a periodical special skill which unlocks at a rate proportional to your kills and points. You can use the skills to your advantage, with some making it easier to take down opponents and others helping you protect yourself. They not only provide bonus points with every kill but they also make your overall gaming experience in COD Mobile much more fun.

While there were very few Operator Skills to choose from during the game's inception, their popularity quickly prompted COD Mobile to introduce new ones. Currently, COD Mobile has 10 Operator Skills to choose from:

#1 Tempest

Tempest (Image Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)

This special gun, reminiscent of a James Bond film, can send lightning bolts on up to 9 nearby enemies.

#2 Gravity Spikes

Gravity Spikes (Image Courtesy: Call of Duty Wiki)

This empowers players to leap and hit the floor with unique spikes that instantly kill any enemies in the vicinity.

#3 Annihilator

Annihilator (Image Courtesy: wallpapercave.com)

This gun auto-tracks nearby enemies and kills them with one shot. It is also extremely lightweight unlike other skills on the list, thereby providing great mobility.

#4 Transform Shield

Transform Shield (Image Courtesy: activision.com)

This ability unlocks a special shield that the entire team can take cover behind. It is extremely useful to dominate zones and diffuse bombs.

#5 Purifier

Purifier (Image Courtesy: Call of Duty Wiki)

This device is quite similar to a flamethrower as it blazes fire at oncoming enemies.

#6 War Machine

War Machine (Image Courtesy: touchtapplay.com)

A portable grenade launcher, it can deal massive amounts of damage when aimed at hostile areas. However, be careful while aiming at close-range targets since the impact can kill you too,

#7 Death Machine

Death Machine (Image Courtesy: touchtapplay.com)

One of the original Operator Skills in COD Mobile, this minigun has an astonishing fire-rate and increases accuracy with time.

#8 Sparrow

Sparrow (Image Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)

This cool bow-and-arrow combo can be used to unleash a higher degree of damage on enemies and destroy Scorestreaks faster.

#9 H.I.V.E.

H.I.V.E (Image Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)

This skill deploys proximity mines which can release a wave of small drones that kill nearby enemies when triggered.

#10 Katana

Katana (Image Courtesy: zilliongamer.com)

The newest Operator Skill of COD Mobile, this Japanese sword allows you to kill close-range enemies with greater ease and also detects opponents cowering behind the shroud of a smoke grenade.