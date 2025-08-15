What is Palland, and can it be a Palworld killer?

Following the ongoing controversy between Pokemon and Palworld, Palland is a new title that might further stir the pot. This Nintendo Switch game has been deemed a Palworld knockoff, owing to similar character designs on top of monster taming and crafting mechanics, all the while being an asset flip. As such, fans expecting a fierce competitor will be sorely disappointed.Here's what Palland is and why, I feel, it is not a &quot;Palworld killer&quot;. Read on for more details.Note - Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's views.Palland is not a Palworld killer owing to its low effort content and qualityPublished by BoggySoft, Palland seems to copy the look of the female Palworld protagonist showcased in the early promotional material for the game. Not just that, but the game more or less copies the concept by also being a survival crafting RPG. As per the title's description, players will navigate various maps to collect resources and craft items, and buildings.This is also done by eliminating the critters found across the sandbox, just like in Palworld. Furthermore, gamers must manage stamina, hunger, and more. While that in itself is not a bad thing, Palland deploys this quite tastelessly with poor animations and visuals, bugs, and other aspects that constitute its embarrassing technical makeup.Making matters worse, datamining the game has brought information to light that Palland seemingly uses AI artwork for its logo and other elements. This is in addition to using stock, barely tweaked assets from the Unity store, which does not help its credibility in any manner.Furthermore, it seems like an asset namedrops Palworld as seen in the above post on X, which is certainly suspicious.All of this comes after a lawsuit that The Pokemon Company filed against Palworld for incorporating &quot;patented&quot; mechanics like monster riding and capture, so the fact that a rip-off like Palland was launched on the Nintendo Switch eShop raises eyebrows.That said, Palland does not seem to have any elements that would infringe on Pokemon's copyright, as it lacks any capture mechanics.Now, will Palworld developer Pocketpair file a lawsuit against Palland? It remains to be seen. Stay tuned for more updates on this matter.Also read: Palworld provides update on Pokemon lawsuit and gameplay changes