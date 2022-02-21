What is Pekka Bridge Spam deck in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale is an online multiplayer battle game in which players use an 8-card deck to fight in real-time multiplayer and clan war battles. These decks can be built with any 8 cards of any rarity, so players can create whatever deck combination they like.

Additionally, players can also use skilled content creators' decks, most of which are designed to win as many battles as possible. Pekka Bridge Spam is an assaulting deck that may be used in any arena to win multiplayer fights. The article below will discuss this particular deck.

Pekka Bridge Spam deck in Clash Royale

1) Pekka

The Pekka card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 7 Elixir

Damage: 1081

Hitpoints: 4982

Pekka is one of the strongest Epic cards in Clash Royale. Being a melee ground unit with high damage and hitpoints, it is ideal for usage as a hard-hitting tank. Able to dish out considerable damage, it is a great choice for many players.

2) Musketeer

The Musketeer card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 289

Hitpoints: 955

The Musketeer is a Rare-rarity card with high damage that can be unlocked after completing the Clash Royale Training. This card synergizes very well with the Pekka card as it can readily target both ground and air troops of the enemy.

3) Fisherman

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 1152

Hitpoints: 256

The Fisherman card is one of Clash Royale's most powerful Legendary cards that can be unlocked in Arena 15. He is a strong troop that can only attack one target. However, he uses a strong hook that can pull opposing troops towards him.

4) Zap

The Zap Spell (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 2 Elixir

Damage: 254

The Zap spell card can be obtained from Arena 5 and is a medium-range spell that stuns enemy troops for 0.5 seconds, giving friendly troops a significant advantage. The Zap Spell can also knock out air troops for a moment, allowing the Pekka to attack towers.

5) Miner

The Miner card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 256

Hitpoints: 1600

At Arena 4, players can unlock the Legendary Miner card, a melee unit with a lot of hitpoints and damage that can be placed anywhere on the battlefield, especially close to enemy towers. Its useful ability allows it to reach towers without taking damage, making it an excellent deck troop.

6) Fireball

The Fireball Spell (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 913

This is a spell card that every player receives after completing the Clash Royale training. Similar to other spell cards, it can be placed anywhere on the battlefield, allowing a player to defend the Pekka from attacks while dealing plenty of tower damage.

7) Wizard

The Wizard card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 373

Hitpoints: 955

Players can unlock Wizards at Arena 4, an attacking troop who is quite good against certain troops and air units like Skeleton Army, Minions and Goblin Barrel. With good damage, this card works very well in combination with the Pekka.

8) Archer Queen

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 299

Hitpoints: 1330

Archer Queen is one of the most powerful Champion cards in Clash Royale that can be obtained at Arena 14. Her X-Bow weapon can be used to assault both ground and air troops. Additionally, her ability to turn invisible for a few seconds makes her very good at both offense and defense with the Pekka.

With the use of this deck, players can make full use of the powerful Epic Pekka card.

