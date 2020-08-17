What is the Player ID in Free Fire?

The popularity of battle royale games has grown tremendously, especially on the mobile platform, with the likes of Free Fire, PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile now emerging as some of the most played games in the world.

Free Fire is played by millions of users daily courtesy of its quick-paced action. It boasts of a massive player base, and a lot of new users are joining the game every day.

Upon creation of a Free Fire account, every player is given a unique Player ID or User ID. In this article, we talk about the Player ID in the game, its uses and where players can find it.

What is the use of the Player ID in Free Fire?

Here are some of the uses of the Player ID in Free Fire:

Redeeming codes at the Free Fire redemption site.

To purchase in-game currency on Top-up websites.

To add friends in Free Fire.

Where to find the Player ID in Free Fire

Users would have to follow the steps below to find their Free Fire ID:

Step 1: Open the game and press the profile banner located on the top-left corner of the main menu.

Step 2: The profile of the user will open up.

Where to find the ID

Step 3: The user will find the ID below their username.

How to add players using Player ID

To add friends in Free Fire using the Player ID, follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Click on the ‘Friends’ icon present on the top of the screen and press on the ‘ADD’ tab.

Click on the ‘Friends’ icon present on the top of the screen and press on the ‘ADD’ tab. Step 2: Put the Player ID in the search bar to look for the respective user.

Put the Player ID in the search bar to look for the respective user. Step 3: Click on the ‘+’ to send a friend request. Once they accept it, they will be added to the list of in-game friends.

(Note: This guide is primarily for beginners. While it may seem obvious to experienced players, several new users often search for these ‘newbie’ methods.)