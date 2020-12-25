What is the Prestige system in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War?

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War presents a brand new iteration of the Prestige system, where players do not lose their weapon unlocks and level-up progress.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War features a revamped Prestige system that offers seasonal rewards. However, much like previous Call of Duty versions, players need to reach level 55 to unlock Prestige 1 and begin their grind.

The new Prestige system in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War ensures that players' grind on the Prestige leaderboard is never truly reset. The reason behind this is the Seasonal Leveling path that allows players to resume their grind from the Prestige rank that they had at the end of the respective season.

Oh wow, all of the Black Ops Prestige Calling cards are there too! pic.twitter.com/bABeyljqHC — MW2 OG (@TheMW2Ghost) December 16, 2020

Here's everything that players need to know about the updated Prestige system in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Seasonal Leveling for Prestige in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Seasonal Leveling for the Prestige ranks in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War ensures players don't have to begin from Prestige 1 after every seasonal reset.

Instead, this new system allots the Prestige rank that the player held at the end of the season during the seasonal reset. This, in turn, provides players with further motivation to achieve a higher Prestige rank before the seasonal timer runs out.

Before the release of Season 1 in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, there were three Prestige levels for players to achieve before the season started. Players could level up their Prestige rank by earning levels. Each Prestige level was unlocked at:

Prestige 1 - Season Level 1

Prestige 2 - Season Level 50

Prestige 3 - Season Level 100

With players earning a higher Prestige rank after every 50 Season Levels, Treyarch had revealed that each new season will witness the addition of four new Prestige levels to the game.

Apart from that, Season One in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War also saw the Prestige shop's introduction. Players can purchase various in-game items in exchange for Prestige Keys from the Prestige shop. Prestige Keys are awarded to players every time they earn a new Prestige rank, i.e. earn 50 season levels.