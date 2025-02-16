What is Production in Civilization 7 and how to use it

Civilization 7 has finally hit the stores, and players are busy trying to create the most powerful empire with the Leaders of their choice. As you construct your kingdom, you will need constant resources to increase your growth rate. This is where Production comes in. This is a yield in Civilization 7 that you can acquire from settlements that you build. Production doesn't have a direct impact on your civilizations; it just increases how quickly each settlement produces important resources.

Since Production is a significant aspect that helps increase your growth, we will take a brief look at it. This article will cover everything you need to know about Production in Civilization 7.

How does Production work in Civilization 7?

Place your tiles strategically (Image via 2K || YouTube/@One More Turn)

Every settlement produces important yields such as Happiness and Food in Civilization 7. Production also falls under the same category, and every settlement has a different amount depending on its bonuses, buildings, and yields.

Since it is a significant aspect of the game, it is important to focus on Production if you want your empire to grow as quickly as possible. You can construct different buildings that focus on gameplay mechanics very early on to have enough resources in the long run.

How to Increase Production in Civilization 7

The tiles you choose can increase Production significantly (Image via 2K || YouTube/@One More Turn)

1) Production tile yields

The simplest and most effective way is expanding into the tiles that naturally provide Production yields. These tiles will reward you with resources such as mines and woodcutters

2) Production Government choices

The government you select affects your Production, so make sure you choose wisely. These tweaks are not major but are still helpful in the early stages of the game.

Here are the governments you can choose from:

Oligarchy : Buildings have increased Production for the next 15 turns.

: Buildings have increased Production for the next 15 turns. Despotism : Training infantry gets increased Production for the next 15 turns.

: Training infantry gets increased Production for the next 15 turns. Classical Republic: Increases Production for 15 turns while a Wonder is under construction.

While these are all helpful, you can choose the one that suits your vision the most.

3) Production buildings

You will eventually gain access to buildings that, when constructed, can increase Production. Examples of these buildings are Barracks, Saw Pits, and brick yards. These buildings also carry their own bonuses, so place them on the tiles accordingly to gain maximum Production.

