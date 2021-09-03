What is PUBG Mobile VN (Vietnamese) version? File size, system requirements, and more

Battle royale games on mobile platforms have grown tremendously, with PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and COD Mobile dominating the market. PUBG Mobile's player base has grown at an exponential rate, with no signs of slowing down.

This game has numerous localized area-specific variations that various companies publish to cater to the users from a specific location. Some famous versions include PUBG Mobile VN, KRJP (Korea and Japan), Taiwan, and more.

PUBG Mobile VN: Requirements, size, and more

The Vietnamese version of PUBG Mobile is published by VNG Game Publishing, one of the leading publishers in the Vietnamese market. The version has UI optimized for the users in the country.

Size

PUBG Mobile VN's size on Apple App Store (Image via Apple App Store)

The size of the APK file on the official website is 694 MB. In the meantime, users will have to download a resource pack of 300 MB or more within the game. On the other hand, the game's size on the Apple App Store is 1.9 GB.

System Requirements

The following are the game's minimum requirements, according to the official website of PUBG Mobile VN.

Android

OS version 5.1.1 or later

RAM: 2 GB

iOS

OS version: iOS 9 and above

Devices: The game supports almost all Apple devices except iPhone 4, 4s, 5, 5c, 5, iPad mini 1, 2, 3, and iPad Air 1.

Users must ensure that their device meets the minimum requirements to avoid errors.

How to download the game using the APK file from the official website?

The procedure for downloading the game from the official website is given below:

Step 1: Players need to head to PUBG Mobile VN's official website via this link.

Users need to click on the button with the Android symbol (Image via PUBG Mobile VN)

Step 2: After reaching the website, users need to click on the button beside the Google Play Store to get the PUBG Mobile VN APK file.

Step 3: They must toggle the 'Install from unknown' source button if previously enabled. Next, players can install the file.

Step 4: Users may open the game. They need to select the resource pack when a dialog box appears.

Once this is complete, players will be able to enjoy playing PUBG Mobile VN.

Edited by Srijan Sen