Free Fire offers players a variety of weapons to utilise on the battlefield. These firearms are divided into several categories. Each section has its own characteristics, and the users look out for guns based on their stats. One of these aspects that they look out for is the rate of fire.

Many of the newer players do not know what rate of fire in Free Fire is, which is what we discuss here.

What is rate of fire in Free Fire?

Rate of Fire for fire rate is the frequency with which a weapon fires bullets. The players prefer a gun with a higher rate of fire because of it's ability to quickly take down foes. Submachine guns (SMGs) generally have the highest rate of fire in Free Fire.

Here is a list of all the weapons in Free Fire, along with their rate of fire.

Launcher

RGS50 - Rate of Fire: 27

- Rate of Fire: 27 MGL140 - Rate of Fire: 33

- Rate of Fire: 33 M79 - Rate of Fire: 27

LMG

GATLING - Rate of Fire: 56

- Rate of Fire: 56 M249 - Rate of Fire: 59

SMG

CG15 - Rate of Fire: 69

- Rate of Fire: 69 P90 - Rate of Fire: 75

- Rate of Fire: 75 MP40 - Rate of Fire: 83

- Rate of Fire: 83 UMP - Rate of Fire: 75

- Rate of Fire: 75 MP5 - Rate of Fire: 76

- Rate of Fire: 76 VSS - Rate of Fire: 48

- Rate of Fire: 48 THOMPSON - Rate of Fire: 77

AR

AN94 - Rate of Fire: 58

- Rate of Fire: 58 XM8 - Rate of Fire: 60

- Rate of Fire: 60 M60 - Rate of Fire: 56

- Rate of Fire: 56 SVD - Rate of Fire: 35

- Rate of Fire: 35 FAMAS - Rate of Fire: 67

- Rate of Fire: 67 M4A1 - Rate of Fire: 56

- Rate of Fire: 56 AK - Rate of Fire: 55

- Rate of Fire: 55 SKS - Rate of Fire: 35

- Rate of Fire: 35 GROZA - Rate of Fire: 56

- Rate of Fire: 56 M14 - Rate of Fire: 43

- Rate of Fire: 43 SCAR - Rate of Fire: 61

- Rate of Fire: 61 HEATGUN - Rate of Fire: 58

- Rate of Fire: 58 AUG - Rate of Fire: 61

Pistol

TREATMENT GUN - Rate of Fire: 44

- Rate of Fire: 44 M500 - Rate of Fire: 43

- Rate of Fire: 43 M1873 - Rate of Fire: 35

- Rate of Fire: 35 USP - Rate of Fire: 44

- Rate of Fire: 44 G18 - Rate of Fire: 64

- Rate of Fire: 64 DESERT EAGLE - Rate of Fire: 33

- Rate of Fire: 33 HAND-CANNON - Rate of Fire: 27

Shotgun

SPAS12 - Rate of Fire: 42

- Rate of Fire: 42 M1014 - Rate of Fire: 38

- Rate of Fire: 38 M1887 - Rate of Fire: 42

Bow

CROSSBOW - Rate of Fire: 48

Sniper

KAR98K - Rate of Fire: 27

- Rate of Fire: 27 AWM - Rate of Fire: 27

- Rate of Fire: 27 M82B - Rate of Fire: 27

(All the stats are taken from the official website of Free Fire)

Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods! So before calling them 'noobs', remember you were in their shoes not long ago.