What role is Ganondorf expected to play in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

The latest trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom wowed players with plenty of new details. From new character reveals to the return of familiar faces, it has been a rollercoaster of emotions for fans. The revival of Ganondorf, in particular, was a highlight for many. The iconic villain has been a recurring face in the series since The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time in 1998. With the 2017 predecessor featuring Calamity Ganon instead, fans are delighted to see his human form return in all its glory.

But what is his deal? How does he factor into the overarching story?

Ganondorf is expected to be the main villain of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Zelda Universe @ZeldaUniverse New artwork of Ganondorf from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. New artwork of Ganondorf from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. 👀 https://t.co/ibjuN0Uueu

As showcased by the E3 2019 teaser for the game, Ganondorf has been revived. He was buried under Hyrule Castle and sealed in a chamber. But the hero Link and Princess Zelda, two of the essential characters in the series, see out his corpse. However, a mysterious floating green hand can be seen bringing him to life from his mummified remains. This resurrection results in the Ganondorf we know and root for.

As depicted by the second trailer, he has assembled an army of monsters to lay waste to the kingdom. Powered by the Blood Moon, various new and enhanced monsters attempt to thwart Link's plans to save Hyrule. With official trailer #3, we get to witness his revival and what looks to be a powerful form visually similar to Demise with long flowing hair. Demise was first introduced in the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword game for the Nintendo Wii.

Since this 2011 entry is the origin story for the franchise, it was unveiled that Demise is the original manifestation of Ganondorf. In other words, Ganondorf (as well as his famous pig demon Ganon form) is a reincarnation of Demise and has been throughout the ages. Zelda even questions if Link will be able to defeat him in the official trailer 2, which should be a hint at the amount of power he possesses.

Having been fully regenerated by magic, his goal is to destroy Hyrule and its denizens. Especially since Link managed to beat his Calamity Ganon form in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. He is also a possessor of one of the seven "Tears" of the Kingdom. These tear-shaped, magatama-like items are potent objects which most essential cast members of the game can access. In Ganondorf's case, the latest trailer shows him harnessing its power.

As always, protagonist Link must find a way to beat him somehow with the help of Princess Zelda. Of course, there may be other antagonists as well. For one, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to shed light on the missing Zonai tribe for the first time. Not much is known about them, so this brand-new appearance begs their motives into question.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set for release on May 12, 2023. It is coming exclusively to the Nintendo Switch system.

Poll : 0 votes