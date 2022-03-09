What role did Pokimane play in Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy?

One of the factors behind all the love Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy is receiving from the community is the cameos popular creators like Pokimane have made in the film. The streamer was one of many celebrities who appeared in brief roles as additional cast members or themselves throughout the movie.

Read on to find out what role Pokimane took up in the 2021 hit alongside some of the biggest names in streaming.

Pokimane's appearance in Free Guy: All you need to know

This marks Pokimane's first film cameo, and she said in a stream post of the movie's release that she was happy that her first film appearance was alongside Ryan Reynolds and her fellow streamers.

Poki's cameo involves her playing a somewhat fictionalized version of herself in several scenes when a string of streamers and creators are shown commenting on the story.

Her first appearance was when the streamer commented on the blue-shirt guy's change from a conventional NPC.

He's also a really cute guy...and not just the face but like the whole thing and its honestly got me realising that maybe we've been thinking about NPCs wrong the whole time

Later, when Ryan Reynolds' character, the eponymous Free Guy, fights his way out of a tough spot, Pokimane says

Up until recently I don't even know if I would ever even notice a few NPCs going missing...(after JackScepticEye's line)...AI?

Her final appearance was towards the end of the "Blue Shirt Guy is AI" scene, which was, excluding Ninja, the last appearance of the streamers in the movie.

Antwan if you're watching this please fix the game, and please bring back Blue Shirt guy.

Many members of the streaming community noticed and appreciated that Poki's screentime was on par with all other male creators, and her inclusion didn't appear to be a token move.

pokimane @pokimanelol #FreeGuy twitter.com/VancityReynold… Ryan Reynolds @VancityReynolds Sometimes life feels like you're trapped inside a urine-burping septic tank of hate. But then you pause. Take a cleansing breath and here's the trailer for #FreeGuy Sometimes life feels like you're trapped inside a urine-burping septic tank of hate. But then you pause. Take a cleansing breath and here's the trailer for #FreeGuy https://t.co/hMdXb62Pa5 mom i'm gonna be in a movie mom i'm gonna be in a movie 😭 #FreeGuy twitter.com/VancityReynold…

Moreover, the streamer appeared in several scenes where the streamers were reacting to events in the movie.

Free Guy is a 2021 movie starring Ryan Reynolds as the titular character, an NPC who breaks character in Free City. In this simulated city, gamers take on the role of sunglass people and engage in various illicit activities like robbing banks.

The plot revolves around Reynolds' character grabbing a pair of sunglasses from a bank robber, deserting his NPC status, and the events ensue from there.

