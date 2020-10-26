What roles will each of the champions play in League of Legends: Wild Rift?

With the open beta all set to start in a day’s time, the League of Legends: Wild Rift fans are quite excited to finally get their hands on Riot’s new mobile-based MOBA.

When tweaking League of Legends for the mobile platform, Riot had to bring a lot of changes to the base of the game.

From completely overhauling some of the game's core mechanics, Wild Rift will also enjoy champions whose abilities have been tweaked to fit the iOS and Android platforms perfectly.

There are currently 43 champions in the game, with six more on the way, and it seems that the roster will keep growing at the moment.

As champion abilities and much of the gameplay mechanics have been tweaked, Wild Rift fans are of the opinion that the champions might not be playing the same role as they used to in League of Legends.

In a recent Reddit post titled 'Quickstart Guide: Champion Roles and Position,' a Wild Rift fan who goes by the handle of pyhunterman took the trouble of making a detailed list of the champions currently available in Wild Rift along with the roles they play in the game.

The guide is for both veterans and beginners (who have not played League of Legends previously). It helps in understanding the game better so that you don’t play Yasuo as a support.

Champion roles in League of Legends: Wild Rift

1. Fighter

Image From: pyhunterman

The Fighters will be composed of bruisers like Jax, Darius, and Camille, those champions who love to dive and often boast an aggressive playstyle.

While most of the Fighter Champions fit the top lane role, others have their spot in the jungle, according to pyhunterman. However, Jax is the only exception on the list, and one will be able to flex him in both the top lane and the jungle of Wild Rift.

2. Fighter/Tank

Image From: pyhunterman

The Fighter/Tanks in Wild Right will be the tanky and beefy champions in League of Legends. Garen, Dr. Mundo, Jarvan, and Nasus will be making up the list, and they will be playing the crucial role of the frontline damage soakers in the game.

The Wild Rift fighter/tank champions will be equipped for the top lane and the jungle mainly.

3. Fighter/Assassin

Image From: pyhunterman

In the Wild Rift Fighter/Assassin role, we will have Fiora, Yasuo, Lee Sin, and Master Yi. Barring Lee Sin, these champions will be weak early but will have incredible scaling in the later stages of the game.

4. Fighter/Marksman

Image From: pyhunterman

Graves will be the only one on the list right now, and he will primarily play in the jungle.

5. Tanks

Image From: pyhunterman

Wild Rift Tank champions will be beefier than the Fighter/Tanks and will play out incredibly well in team comps that play around a hyper carry.

6. Tank/Mage

Image From: pyhunterman

Top lane Singed and jungle Gragas will fall under the Tank/Mage category in Wild Rift. Gragas has been a meta jungling champion in League of Legends for some time now, and he might be boasting a similar impact in Wild Rift as well.

7. Tank/Support

Image From: pyhunterman

The usual suspects of Alistar, Blitzcrank, and Braum will fall under this category and comprise the meta support picks in Wild Rift.

8. Mage

Image From: pyhunterman

As for the pure late game scaling mages, we have Aurelion Sol and Ziggs in Wild Rift for the time being.

9. Mage/Assassin

Image From: pyhunterman

For burst, mages who will 100 to 0 the enemy carry in seconds, we have Ahri and Fizz.

10. Mage/Support

Image From: pyhunterman

Though Annie and Orianna can be flexed to the support role, pyhunterman feels that they will be more potent in the mid lane.

Historically Orianna has been one of the best scaling mages in the game, and she might be playing the same role in Wild Rift.

Moreover, apart from being a support, the role that Seraphine will play is yet to be determined. She is, however, to have an official release, and not many are sure about her place in the meta.

11. Mage/Marksman

Image From: pyhunterman

The Mage/Marksmen category features those who have both AD and AP damage built into their kit. However, barring Twisted Fate, the rest of them will be playing the role of the main ADC Wild Rift, just like they do in League of Legends.

12. Assassin

Image From: pyhunterman

Akali, Evelynn, and Zed will be the primary assassin champions in Wild Rift. Akali being the more versatile out of them, as she can be flexed in both the mid and top lanes.

13. Assassin/Marksman

Image From: pyhunterman

For ADCs, both Vayne and Kaisa come with an incredible amount of burst damage and scaling. So, they will be the Assassin/Marksman for Wild Rift.

However, Vayne top is also a meta pick, and against the likes of Darius, Dr. Mundo, and Malphite, she is a fantastic counter.

14. Marksman

Image From: pyhunterman

Ashe, Draven, and Jinx are ADCs in the purest sense, and they are going to be representing the hyperscaling carries in Wild Rift. Their roles pretty much remain the same in League of Legends.