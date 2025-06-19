What is Safeguarding in RAIDOU Remastered?

RAIDOU Remastered introduces many interesting gameplay changes that enhance the game's experience beyond the original. One of these is the Safeguarding system. This new mechanic lets players manage their demons more easily than before, especially with the combat being overhauled to a fast-paced rendition.

Here's everything to know about what Safeguarding is and how it works in the latest PS2 remake from ATLUS.

How does Safeguarding work in RAIDOU Remastered?

Safeguarding will be taught early on in the game during the tutorial boss fight (Image via SEGA)

During combat, players will control Raidou in the battle arena as he engages in real-time action combat against enemy demons. His ally demons, meanwhile, are AI-controlled, attacking foes and supporting Raidou and other party members. That said, these demons cannot avoid enemy attacks.

Trending

This is where Safeguarding comes in. This mechanic makes the allied demons immune to all incoming damage. However, it also makes them unable to fight back. Safeguarding is best used against huge AOE (area of effect) attacks unleashed by challenging bosses, which can cover the entire arena at times.

Here's how players can toggle Safeguard on and off:

On PC: Press the H key on the keyboard

Press the H key on the keyboard On console: Press the Left Stick on the controller

Pressing the button again after Safeguarding will let the demons act freely again. Players can use this mechanic as many times as required since it has no cooldowns.

We recommend using this tool only when the bigger attacks occur, as demons can get away with a few bruises, especially if players have healing spells or items equipped. That said, some level of micromanagement is still needed as players must also simultaneously control Raidou as he fights off hordes of enemy demons.

Also Read: RAIDOU Remastered The Mystery of the Soulless Army Digital Deluxe Edition - Content, pricing, and is it worth getting?

RAIDOU Remastered is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.