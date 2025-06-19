What is Safeguarding in RAIDOU Remastered?

RAIDOU Remastered introduces many interesting gameplay changes that enhance the game's experience beyond the original. One of these is the Safeguarding system. This new mechanic lets players manage their demons more easily than before, especially with the combat being overhauled to a fast-paced rendition.
Here's everything to know about what Safeguarding is and how it works in the latest PS2 remake from ATLUS.
How does Safeguarding work in RAIDOU Remastered?
During combat, players will control Raidou in the battle arena as he engages in real-time action combat against enemy demons. His ally demons, meanwhile, are AI-controlled, attacking foes and supporting Raidou and other party members. That said, these demons cannot avoid enemy attacks.
This is where Safeguarding comes in. This mechanic makes the allied demons immune to all incoming damage. However, it also makes them unable to fight back. Safeguarding is best used against huge AOE (area of effect) attacks unleashed by challenging bosses, which can cover the entire arena at times.
Here's how players can toggle Safeguard on and off:
- On PC: Press the H key on the keyboard
- On console: Press the Left Stick on the controller
Pressing the button again after Safeguarding will let the demons act freely again. Players can use this mechanic as many times as required since it has no cooldowns.
We recommend using this tool only when the bigger attacks occur, as demons can get away with a few bruises, especially if players have healing spells or items equipped. That said, some level of micromanagement is still needed as players must also simultaneously control Raidou as he fights off hordes of enemy demons.
RAIDOU Remastered is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms.
