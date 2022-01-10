What similarities are expected in BGMI Lite and PUBG Mobile Lite?

Following the ban of PUBG Mobile Lite in India, the country's fans have been clamoring to release a specific version. Their hopes are high because PUBG Mobile fans' demands were met with the release of BGMI, and numerous influencers have further hinted about the arrival of Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite.

Such a game's final launch will be significant for the community because there have not been many titles that support low-end devices while also delivering a stellar gameplay experience.

Top three similarities that will be present in BGMI Lite and PUBG Mobile Lite

3) Requirements

This might be stating the obvious, but the requirements of BGMI Lite are likely going to be similar to PUBG Mobile Lite. The same is also one of the main reasons fans continue to ask for such a game, as they cannot enjoy BGMI to the fullest on their low-end smartphones.

These are the exact requirements for PUBG Mobile Lite, as stated on the Tencent Games Helpshift:

These are the requirements mentioned by the developers (Image via Tencent)

2) Winner Pass

The Winner Pass may also end up being the same (Image via Hide Gamer/YouTube)

If the title is released, the Winner Pass is another feature that people may find alike in both titles. The tier-based reward system will provide users with various rewards each month.

Seasons of the Winner Pass may also coincide, i.e., they will be starting on the 1st of each month.

1) Gameplay

Finally, the gameplay of both titles, including the number of players per match, the maps, and more, will most likely be the same. The ranks and other aspects will also end up identical.

However, there might be some tweaks that the developers will make, i.e., kills will become finishes, a different blood effect, and more. The same things were done by the developers when they released BGMI.

Note: These are only a few of the basic similarities that are expected to be there between the games. Since BGMI Lite will be the Indian version of PUBG Mobile Lite, both the titles will mostly feature similar characteristics.

