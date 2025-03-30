What is Smart Zoi in Inzoi and how to use it?

Smart Zoi in Inzoi is a feature that uses sophisticated artificial intelligence to augment NPC behavior, making them more self-sufficient and interactive units. Smart Zoi-ed NPCs use their own logic-based decision-making instead of the typically scripted actions that regular NPCs exhibit (if they are exhibited scripted actions that are not adequately done). As such, they undertake activities and interact within the world more realistically compared to regular NPCs.

To put it simply, Smart Zoi-ed NPCs can develop relationships and hobbies and respond more dynamically to the world. But it is important to note that this is a beta feature and does not always work perfectly. You may experience bugs, inconsistent behavior, and other performance issues on some lower-end PCs. High-end PCs would enhance the game's performance while using this feature, but you should still expect some randomness in its behavior.

Steps to use Smart Zoi in Inzoi

Smart Zoi in Inzoi (Image via Krafton || Nvidia)

Enabling Smart Zoi in Inzoi

To activate the Smart Zoi feature, follow these steps:

Open the Settings Menu (press ESC).

Navigate to the Gameplay tab.

Locate the Smart Zoi option under the Freewill section.

Toggle it "ON" to apply Smart Zoi behavior across the city.

By default, enabling Smart Zoi will affect all NPCs in the game. However, players can adjust its settings to fine-tune how it functions.

Adjusting Smart Zoi settings

Players who experience performance issues or want more control over the feature can tweak the Smart Zoi settings:

Application range: Determines how widespread the Smart Zoi effect is within the game world.

Determines how widespread the Smart Zoi effect is within the game world. Queue limit: Controls the number of actions Smart Zois can process at a given time.

If the game's performance drops significantly, limiting Smart Zoi’s range or reducing its queue limit can help. The feature can also be disabled using the same steps if needed.

Optimizing graphics for Smart Zoi in Inzoi

Expand Tweet

Smart Zoi is highly demanding on your system's resources. When it's activated, a pop-up prompt will recommend lowering your graphical settings to prevent performance issues. The system automatically reduces all settings by one level:

High → Medium

Medium → Low

Low → Very Low

While this adjustment improves performance, it also impacts visual quality. If a player is using an Nvidia 10 series GPU or older, the Smart Zoi feature will not be available due to hardware limitations.

What Smart Zoi does in Inzoi

NPC interaction with Smart Zoi in Inzoi (Image via Krafton || Nvidia)

The Smart Zoi feature changes how NPCs behave by integrating AI-driven logic instead of traditional pre-scripted commands.

NPCs become more independent – They can make their own decisions without direct player intervention.

– They can make their own decisions without direct player intervention. Thought-based actions – Instead of following fixed routines, NPCs develop their own interests and behaviors.

– Instead of following fixed routines, NPCs develop their own interests and behaviors. More realistic interactions – NPCs will respond dynamically to their environment and other characters.

– NPCs will respond dynamically to their environment and other characters. Ties into the thought system – NPC actions feel more purposeful, based on their internal thoughts.

For example, a Smart Zoi-ed NPC might decide to:

Take up a new hobby based on their personality.

Build relationships with other NPCs.

Perform tasks related to their personal interests.

However, since this is still an experimental feature, its impact may not always be immediately noticeable. NPCs will still prioritize basic survival needs over more complex behaviors.

Customizing Smart Zoi behavior in Inzoi

The customization options for Smart Zoi in Inzoi work in two ways:

Via the gameplay settings menu – Adjust which NPCs have Smart Zoi enabled and modify how it functions in the game world. Direct NPC customization – Click on any Zoi to assign them unique personality traits or specific action prompts.

For example:

A Zoi could be set to always act friendly and helpful.

Another could be made independent and reserved.

However, because the system is still being refined, vague prompts may not always result in noticeable changes. Players may need to experiment and fine-tune their settings over time.

Also read: Best traits to use in Inzoi

