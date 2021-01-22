What are Star Codes in Roblox? Everything players need to know

Star Codes are the best possible way for players to support their favorite creators on Roblox.
Star Codes in Roblox are also referred to as:
- Video Code
- Star Creator Code
- Creator Code; and
- Video Star Creator Code.
The feature was first introduced to the online gaming platform in April of 2019, along with the Roblox Video Stars Program. The main purpose behind this feature is to support and showcase the Video Stars who get inducted into the program.
The Star Codes feature can be found by players when purchasing Robux or while subscribing to Roblox Premium. This feature allows the buyer to support their favorite creators by giving them 5% of the transaction value at no extra cost.
Here's everything to know about Star Codes in Roblox.
Star Codes in Roblox
In spite of being a wonderful feature to support video creators in the Roblox Video Stars Program, it has faced some criticism since inception. The point of criticism is that this feature is limited to members of the program and that it does not allow new and upcoming video creators to create personalised codes.
However, the feature continues to be a wonderful one, to support everyone who gets inducted into the Roblox Video Stars Program. The entire list of creators present in the program, along with their Star Codes, are:
- AlvinBlox: AlvinBlox
- Telanthric: Telanthric
- Amberry: Amberry
- Anix: Anix
- Annoying Orange Gaming: TootyFruit
- Ant: Ant
- Ashleyosity: Ashley
- AshleyTheUnicorn: Unicorn
- Bandites: Bandites
- BereghostGames: TheFGNCrew
- Betroner: BYN
- Buur: Buur
- Captain Tate: Captain
- Chrisandthemike: Christmas
- Conor3D: Conor3D
- CraftedRL: Crafted
- DeeterPlays: DeeterPlays
- DefildPlays: Defild
- Denis: Denis
- DimerDillion: Dimer
- DOLLASTIC PLAYS!: Dollastic
- Fnatic: iifnatik
- Flexer97: Otaku
- FunkySquadHD: Funky
- Fuzz: Fuzz
- Gallant Gaming: Gallant
- GamingMermaid: Mermaid
- GamingWithKev: GWKFamily
- GoingLimited: Going
- Gravycatman: Gravy
- heysant2018: HeySant
- Hyper: Hyper
- iamSanna: iamSanna
- iBeMaine: IBeMaine
- iGuzGames: iGuz
- inquisitormaster: Alex
- ItsFunneh: Funneh
- Janet and Kate: TeamJK
- Jayingee: Jake
- Kavra: Kavra
- Keiser: Keisyo
- KreekCraft: RealKreek
- L0GinHDi: LOGinHDi
- Landon - ARKH: Quack
- Leah Ashe: LeahAshe
- LegolazYoutube: Legolaz
- Linkmon99: Linkmon99
- Lonnie: Lonnie
- Lynitaa: Lyna
- MatrixPlaysRB: Matrix
- MeganPlays: MeganPlays
- MicroGuardian: Micro
- MuneebParwazMP: Muneeb
- MyUsernamesThis: Bacon
- NapkinNate: Napkin
- Community:Real mkYT|mk}}: mk
- Night_foxx: NightFoxx
- Noangy: BYN
- Nicole_Kimmi : Kiwwis
- ObliviousHD: Oblivious
- okgamerman: Playonyx
- PeetahBread: Peetah
- Poke: Poke
- PrestonMobile: Preston
- Raconidas: Raconidas
- Rainway: Rainway
- RazorFishGaming: Razor
- Realistic Gaming: Realistic
- Realrosesarered: Realroses
- Remainings: Remainings
- RenLeaf: PinkLeaf
- Roblox Minigunner: Minigunner
- ROBLOXMuff: ROBLOXMuff
- RODNY_ROBLOX: RODNY
- byRovi23: Rovi23
- RussoPlays: Russo
- ryguyrocky: Ryguyrocky
- SeeDeng: See
- Seniac: Seniac
- SGC_Shane: ShanePlays
- SharkBL0X: SharkBlox
- skyleree: Sky
- StronbolYT: Stronbol
- Sub's Blox World: Sub
- TanqR: TanqR
- TBNRwife: Brianna
- Terabrite Games: Brite
- The Monkey: Monkey
- Cybernova Games: Cybernova
- TheRoPo: RopoRoblox
- Thinknoodles: Noodles
- ThnxCya: ThnxCya
- Tofu: Tofu
- ToyHeroesMolly: Toyheroes
- TwiistedPandora: Twiisted
- VeD_DeV: VeDDeV
- xdarzethx: Gremlins
- Z_Nac: Znac
- Z00LD: Z00LDYT
- ZacharyZaxor: Zach
- ZephPlayz: ZephPlayz
- Laughability: Laugh
- iJackeryz: Jack
Note: This list is updated till January 22, 2021. Players can check for future updates here.
Note: This list is updated till January 22, 2021. Players can check for future updates here.

Players can use any of the above Star Codes to support their favourite video creators on Roblox.