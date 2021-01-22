What are Star Codes in Roblox? Everything players need to know

Star Codes are the best possible way for players to support their favorite creators on Roblox.

Star Codes in Roblox are also referred to as:

Video Code

Star Creator Code

Creator Code; and

Video Star Creator Code.

The feature was first introduced to the online gaming platform in April of 2019, along with the Roblox Video Stars Program. The main purpose behind this feature is to support and showcase the Video Stars who get inducted into the program.

The Star Codes feature can be found by players when purchasing Robux or while subscribing to Roblox Premium. This feature allows the buyer to support their favorite creators by giving them 5% of the transaction value at no extra cost.

Here's everything to know about Star Codes in Roblox.

Star Codes in Roblox

Advertisement

In spite of being a wonderful feature to support video creators in the Roblox Video Stars Program, it has faced some criticism since inception. The point of criticism is that this feature is limited to members of the program and that it does not allow new and upcoming video creators to create personalised codes.

However, the feature continues to be a wonderful one, to support everyone who gets inducted into the Roblox Video Stars Program. The entire list of creators present in the program, along with their Star Codes, are:

AlvinBlox: AlvinBlox

Telanthric: Telanthric

Amberry: Amberry

Anix: Anix

Annoying Orange Gaming: TootyFruit

Ant: Ant

Ashleyosity: Ashley

AshleyTheUnicorn: Unicorn

Bandites: Bandites

BereghostGames: TheFGNCrew

Betroner: BYN

Buur: Buur

Captain Tate: Captain

Chrisandthemike: Christmas

Conor3D: Conor3D

CraftedRL: Crafted

DeeterPlays: DeeterPlays

DefildPlays: Defild

Denis: Denis

DimerDillion: Dimer

DOLLASTIC PLAYS!: Dollastic

Fnatic: iifnatik

Flexer97: Otaku

FunkySquadHD: Funky

Fuzz: Fuzz

Gallant Gaming: Gallant

GamingMermaid: Mermaid

GamingWithKev: GWKFamily

GoingLimited: Going

Gravycatman: Gravy

heysant2018: HeySant

Hyper: Hyper

iamSanna: iamSanna

iBeMaine: IBeMaine

iGuzGames: iGuz

inquisitormaster: Alex

ItsFunneh: Funneh

Janet and Kate: TeamJK

Jayingee: Jake

Kavra: Kavra

Keiser: Keisyo

KreekCraft: RealKreek

L0GinHDi: LOGinHDi

Landon - ARKH: Quack

Leah Ashe: LeahAshe

LegolazYoutube: Legolaz

Linkmon99: Linkmon99

Lonnie: Lonnie

Lynitaa: Lyna

MatrixPlaysRB: Matrix

MeganPlays: MeganPlays

MicroGuardian: Micro

MuneebParwazMP: Muneeb

MyUsernamesThis: Bacon

NapkinNate: Napkin

Community:Real mkYT|mk}}: mk

Night_foxx: NightFoxx

Noangy: BYN

Nicole_Kimmi : Kiwwis

ObliviousHD: Oblivious

okgamerman: Playonyx

PeetahBread: Peetah

Poke: Poke

PrestonMobile: Preston

Raconidas: Raconidas

Rainway: Rainway

RazorFishGaming: Razor

Realistic Gaming: Realistic

Realrosesarered: Realroses

Remainings: Remainings

RenLeaf: PinkLeaf

Roblox Minigunner: Minigunner

ROBLOXMuff: ROBLOXMuff

RODNY_ROBLOX: RODNY

byRovi23: Rovi23

RussoPlays: Russo

ryguyrocky: Ryguyrocky

SeeDeng: See

Seniac: Seniac

SGC_Shane: ShanePlays

SharkBL0X: SharkBlox

skyleree: Sky

StronbolYT: Stronbol

Sub's Blox World: Sub

TanqR: TanqR

TBNRwife: Brianna

Terabrite Games: Brite

The Monkey: Monkey

Cybernova Games: Cybernova

TheRoPo: RopoRoblox

Thinknoodles: Noodles

ThnxCya: ThnxCya

Tofu: Tofu

ToyHeroesMolly: Toyheroes

TwiistedPandora: Twiisted

VeD_DeV: VeDDeV

xdarzethx: Gremlins

Z_Nac: Znac

Z00LD: Z00LDYT

ZacharyZaxor: Zach

ZephPlayz: ZephPlayz

Laughability: Laugh

iJackeryz: Jack

Note: This list is updated till January 22, 2021. Players can check for future updates here.

Players can use any of the above Star Codes to support their favourite video creators on Roblox.