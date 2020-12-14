What do streamers look like in Cyberpunk 2077 ft. Pokimane, Dr Disrespect, and HasanAbi 

Cyberpunk 2077 has a nice streamer-friendly mode available that blocks out NSFW content and copyrighted music so that streamers can broadcast the game without worrying about getting struck down on Twitch and other streaming platforms.

Popular streamers build their characters on Cyberpunk 2077

The character customization in Cyberpunk 2077 isn't as immersive as most people would like it to be. However, it does have a few decent options when it comes to building the characters.

Popular streamers like HasanAbi, Pokimane, and Dr Disrespect tried out the character creation menu in Cyberpunk 2077 and built some pretty cool characters for themselves.

HasanAbi streamed his entire gameplay, from designing his character to the life choices as well. He tried toying around with the voice selection menu for a bit before going ahead with the character creation in Cyberpunk 2077.

For some reason the NSFW content doesn't get blurred out in the character creation menu but it does work when you eventually enter Night City. This is something many streamers had to find out the hard way.

HasanAbi almost made an accurate representation of himself in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via YouTube :ClipChamp)

Pokimane also tried her hands at the character creation menu. She was in for somewhat of a surprise when the nail customisation menu ended up revealing the bare upper torso for the female character she was building.

Finally, DrDisrespect tried his hand out at the character creation options in Cyberpunk 2077. He decked out his character with body tattoos and the works, making his character look really cool.

DrDisrespect also claimed to destroy the game because he wanted to bust the myth that single player games were his kryptonite.

Overall, the character customization menu in Cyberpunk 2077 isn't that immersive but it definitely has its options for players to toy around with.