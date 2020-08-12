Free Fire has a vast arsenal of weapons that players can utilise on the battlefield. These weapons are divided into various categories, and each one has its own characteristics.
One of the most popular categories of weapons in Free Fire is the SMG or the submachine gun class. These guns are widely used by players across the major modes in the game– Clash Squad and Battle Royale.
In this article, we will talk about all the submachine guns in Free Fire, their stats and more.
What is a submachine gun in Free Fire?
Submachine guns or SMGs form a category of weapons in Free Fire. They are generally preferred by players during short-range combat. Due to their very high rate of fire, users can easily take down enemies using these weapons.
However, there is an exception; the VSS, which is included in the SMG category, does not boast a high fire rate and is not as effective as the other guns in the same class.
In total, there are 7 SMGs in Free Fire. Here is a list of all the SMGs in the game along with their stats as well as the attachments that they can be equipped with:
CG15
- DAMAGE: 50
- RATE OF FIRE: 69
- RANGE: 71
- RELOAD SPEED: 62
- MAGAZINE: 20
- ACCURACY: 60
- MOVEMENT SPEED: 63
- ARMOR PENETRATION: 0
Attachments – Foregrip and Magazine.
P90
- DAMAGE: 48
- RATE OF FIRE: 75
- RANGE: 27
- RELOAD SPEED: 48
- MAGAZINE: 50
- ACCURACY: 37
- MOVEMENT SPEED: 63
- ARMOR PENETRATION: 0
Attachments – Magazine, Scope and Stock.
MP40
- DAMAGE: 48
- RATE OF FIRE: 83
- RANGE: 22
- RELOAD SPEED: 48
- MAGAZINE: 20
- ACCURACY: 17
- MOVEMENT SPEED: 63
- ARMOR PENETRATION: 0
Attachments –Magazine and Stock.
UMP
- DAMAGE: 49
- RATE OF FIRE: 75
- RANGE: 36
- RELOAD SPEED: 77
- MAGAZINE: 48
- ACCURACY: 36
- MOVEMENT SPEED: 79
- ARMOR PENETRATION: 63
Attachments – Silencer, Muzzle, Foregrip, Magazine and Scope
MP5
- DAMAGE: 48
- RATE OF FIRE: 76
- RANGE: 41
- RELOAD SPEED: 77
- MAGAZINE: 48
- ACCURACY: 54
- MOVEMENT SPEED: 66
- ARMOR PENETRATION: 0
Attachments – Silencer, Muzzle, Foregrip, Magazine and Scope.
VSS
- DAMAGE: 54
- RATE OF FIRE: 48
- RANGE: 82
- RELOAD SPEED: 55
- MAGAZINE: 15
- ACCURACY: 73
- MOVEMENT SPEED: 59
- ARMOR PENETRATION: 0
Attachments – Magazine and Stock. It comes with a pre-attached scope.
THOMPSON
- DAMAGE: 50
- RATE OF FIRE: 77
- RANGE: 33
- RELOAD SPEED: 48
- MAGAZINE: 42
- ACCURACY: 42
- MOVEMENT SPEED: 64
- ARMOR PENETRATION: 0
Attachments – Muzzle and Foregrip.
(All the stats are from the official website of Garena Free Fire)
You can click here to visit the official website.Published 12 Aug 2020, 08:58 IST