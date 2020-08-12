Free Fire has a vast arsenal of weapons that players can utilise on the battlefield. These weapons are divided into various categories, and each one has its own characteristics.

One of the most popular categories of weapons in Free Fire is the SMG or the submachine gun class. These guns are widely used by players across the major modes in the game– Clash Squad and Battle Royale.

In this article, we will talk about all the submachine guns in Free Fire, their stats and more.

What is a submachine gun in Free Fire?

Submachine guns or SMGs form a category of weapons in Free Fire. They are generally preferred by players during short-range combat. Due to their very high rate of fire, users can easily take down enemies using these weapons.

However, there is an exception; the VSS, which is included in the SMG category, does not boast a high fire rate and is not as effective as the other guns in the same class.

In total, there are 7 SMGs in Free Fire. Here is a list of all the SMGs in the game along with their stats as well as the attachments that they can be equipped with:

CG15

CG15 (Image Source: ff.garena.com)

DAMAGE: 50

50 RATE OF FIRE: 69

69 RANGE: 71

71 RELOAD SPEED: 62

62 MAGAZINE: 20

20 ACCURACY: 60

60 MOVEMENT SPEED: 63

63 ARMOR PENETRATION: 0

Attachments – Foregrip and Magazine.

P90

P90 (Image Source: ff.garena.com)

DAMAGE: 48

48 RATE OF FIRE: 75

75 RANGE: 27

27 RELOAD SPEED: 48

48 MAGAZINE: 50

50 ACCURACY: 37

37 MOVEMENT SPEED: 63

63 ARMOR PENETRATION: 0

Attachments – Magazine, Scope and Stock.

MP40

MP40 (Image Source: ff.garena.com)

DAMAGE: 48

48 RATE OF FIRE: 83

83 RANGE: 22

22 RELOAD SPEED: 48

48 MAGAZINE: 20

20 ACCURACY: 17

17 MOVEMENT SPEED: 63

63 ARMOR PENETRATION: 0

Attachments –Magazine and Stock.

UMP

UMP (Image Source: ff.garena.com)

DAMAGE: 49

49 RATE OF FIRE: 75

75 RANGE: 36

36 RELOAD SPEED: 77

77 MAGAZINE: 48

48 ACCURACY: 36

36 MOVEMENT SPEED: 79

79 ARMOR PENETRATION: 63

Attachments – Silencer, Muzzle, Foregrip, Magazine and Scope

MP5

MP5 (Image Source: ff.garena.com)

DAMAGE: 48

48 RATE OF FIRE: 76

76 RANGE: 41

41 RELOAD SPEED: 77

77 MAGAZINE: 48

48 ACCURACY: 54

54 MOVEMENT SPEED: 66

66 ARMOR PENETRATION: 0

Attachments – Silencer, Muzzle, Foregrip, Magazine and Scope.

VSS

VSS (Image Source: ff.garena.com)

DAMAGE: 54

54 RATE OF FIRE: 48

48 RANGE: 82

82 RELOAD SPEED: 55

55 MAGAZINE: 15

15 ACCURACY: 73

73 MOVEMENT SPEED: 59

59 ARMOR PENETRATION: 0

Attachments – Magazine and Stock. It comes with a pre-attached scope.

THOMPSON

Thompson (Image Source: ff.garena.com)

DAMAGE: 50

50 RATE OF FIRE: 77

77 RANGE: 33

33 RELOAD SPEED: 48

48 MAGAZINE: 42

42 ACCURACY: 42

42 MOVEMENT SPEED: 64

64 ARMOR PENETRATION: 0

Attachments – Muzzle and Foregrip.

(All the stats are from the official website of Garena Free Fire)

You can click here to visit the official website.