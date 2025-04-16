What are Traits and how do they work in Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days? 

The primary objective of Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days is that you must guide a group of survivors trying to escape a zombie apocalypse. These survivors have numerous traits that impact their behavior, which can determine how many of them make it out alive in this action-adventure simulation game. This guide lists all traits in Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days and briefly describes their effect.

All traits in Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days

The traits in Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days help survivors escape battles (Image via PikPok)

The game requires you to lead survivors from one refuge to another to escape a zombie apocalypse in Walton City. Ensure a good number of them make it out alive. Survival depends on the cons of negative traits and enhancing the pros of positive traits, especially when determining which survivors should be provided with high-quality ammunition.

Here are the traits along with their impact in Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days.

Will to live - When in a weakened state, melee damage increases dramatically. Determined - Low needs do not depress the survivor's spirit. Non-Drinker - Items containing alcohol are prohibited. Thrill Seeker - Damage causes a feeling of urgency, which raises spirits. Moonshiner - From the cooking area, rudimentary moonshine can be made. Restless - Morale suffers when one stays in the refuge area for an extended period. Iron Stomach - The survivor is able to consume anything without experiencing gastrointestinal distress. Whittler - Grafting melee weapons is less expensive. Bad Cook - Only "slop" can be prepared at the cooking station. Tough - During a battle, the survivor sustains less damage. Slugger - When utilizing melee weapons, the damage is increased. Voracious - More hunger is lost with each phase. Gunsmith - Ranged weapons are more cost-effective to manufacture. Marksman - When utilizing firearms, it deals extra damage. Jaded - Compared to other survivors, morale is restored more slowly. Untiring - Rests more slowly than other survivors. Optimist - With each phase, survivors passively earn a little boost in morale. Poor Craftsperson - Repairing a barricade is hard. Gearhead - For every object that is deconstructed, an additional asset is obtained. Fortifier - Repairing barricades is simpler and less costly. Insomniac - The survivor loses more sleep with each phase. Evasive - There is little likelihood of avoiding wreckage during battle. Escape Artist - While constructing at the workshop, the survivor must make extra lockpicks. Lightweight - There is less space in the backpack. First Aid Training - Many things are crafted in the medical section for the same price. Good Cook - More food is produced at the cooking station using recipes. Pacifist - The damage from attacks is decreased. Blade Expert - When utilizing a balded weapon, you will deal more damage. Sneaky - Scavenging generates less noise. Haunted - Additionally, undead attacks can cause a traumatic condition.

These traits are set so players have to manage with whatever they get. Sometimes, it's better to ignore the survivors with negative traits so that those with positive ones can fight for survival.

For more gaming updates and news from Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

