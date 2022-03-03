What is the Triple Draft Challenge in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale is one of the top mobile games with new troop cards, in-game challenges, tournaments, and fast-paced real-time gameplay. By accomplishing specific challenges, players can put their skills to the test and earn rewards.

The Clash Royale Triple Draft Tournament is the newest 1v1 tournament challenge, allowing players to earn rewards while experimenting with a new 1v1 triple draft battle type.

The Triple Draft Tournament, its rewards, and the new type of 1v1 battle used in this challenge will be discussed in this article. Players can enter the Triple Draft Tournament from the Clash Royale events section until March 7th to receive in-game rewards like Gold, Gems, Chests, and Magic Items.

Triple Draft Challenge in Clash Royale

The game's newest special challenge is the Triple Draft Tournament, in which players engage in a 1v1 battle while choosing a deck as troop selections arise.

Only players with King level 8 or higher can participate in this tournament. Players can draft all 8 cards, unlike in the Lava Hound Draft Challenge. Players are given 3 cards from which to choose one. This allows players to choose 24 cards to complete the 8-cards battle deck.

The in-game description of the Triple Draft Tournament is:

"For each round of the draft, you will select one card out of three cards. After 8 rounds, you will have the full deck to play! Win as many battles as you can to earn Rewards! Make it to the top 100 to earn an Exclusive Emote and 100000 bonus gold!"

Players in this new type of 1v1 challenge cannot select their deck before the start of the match. Instead, before the actual battle begins, players must choose one of the three cards displayed on the screen. Unlike earlier draft challenges, participants can view the troop choices made by their opponents in this one.

These card choices will be given to you at random, ranging from Common to Champion, and may include cards that you have not yet unlocked. These cards can only be used in that particular battle.

Triple Draft Tournament Rewards

This event has two reward tiers: free and bonus. Anyone who wins tournament battles will receive free awards; however, Bonus rewards are only available to those who spend 500 Gems to enter the Bonus tier.

Players can unlock the Bonus tier rewards by spending 500 Gems after the tournament ends for 24 hours.

Top 100 players will get a special emote as well as 100000 Gold.

Free rewards include Magic Items, Gold, Gems, and Chests.

Bonus Rewards include Legendary Chests, additional Gold, Gems, Wild Cards, troop cards, and much more.

Finally, the Triple Draft Tournament in Clash Royale is a fun event that every level 8 or higher player must participate in. This is an opportunity for players to earn free Gold, Gems, special Chests and Magic Items.

