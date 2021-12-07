What do the Tropical Soda Islands do for you in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Cookie Run: Kingdom comes packed with content for players to explore and experience. Tropical Soda Islands is one of those game modes where they will find themselves investing quite a bit of time.

Of course, that means knowing what they’re in for. Not every game mode is necessary to play like Arena Battles. However, Tropical Soda Islands should be on every Cookie Run: Kingdom gamer’s to-do list because of the rewards it provides.

Cookie Run: Kingdom — What are Tropical Soda Islands for?

Pirates have invaded the Tropical Soda Islands, and it’s up to users to free them from pirate tyranny. There’s an entire questline here for players to unravel.

Aside from the story aspects, it has a secondary, more important purpose: idle resource generation. There are a hundred islands to clear. And every isle can be an opportunity for gamers to generate various in-game resources such as Stamina Jellies, Gold, Experience Star Jelly, and Crystals.

That doesn’t even include the quest rewards. Achievement rewards in and of themselves can be a fantastic source for Topping Pieces, Speed-up Boosters, Cookie Cutters, and even Treasure Tickets. It’s worth uncovering every island you can in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

How to uncover Tropical Soda Islands in Cookie Run: Kingdom

There are several prerequisites before you can unlock the Tropical Soda Islands in Cooke Run: Kingdom. Most are out of the reach of new players. To venture into the Tropical Soda Islands, these milestones need to be met:

Having a level 5 Castle

Revealing the ruined dock (to the west, along the coast)

5 Saws (for Avocado Cookie quest)

Repair the dock with x2 Aurora Pillars, x2 Aurora Bricks, and x2 Aurora Compasses

A boat will arrive when every milestone is reached in Cookie Run: Kingdom. It will transport you and your team to the Tropical Soda Islands. You’ll start with one lonely island with a vast, clouded map to uncover, so bring your most powerful Cookies.

It works similarly to uncovering tiles around your kingdom: select a tile, spend the correct resources, then wait. But prepare yourself for pirate attacks. When the battle is over, the newly liberated island will generate resources automatically.

Edited by Ravi Iyer