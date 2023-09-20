What is True Player Personality in FC Mobile? Exploring all details

EA Sports has rebranded FIFA Mobile as FC Mobile and plans to release it on September 26, 2023, marking the end of the partnership with FIFA. The trailer of the game’s new version was released a month ago, promising a more immersive and realistic gaming experience than the previous variant. Following the trailer, many FIFA enthusiasts across the globe are curious about the new features and how the developer will enhance their gaming experience in the upcoming game.

To boost the gathering excitement, the developer has released the gameplay’s ‘Deep Dive’ on their page, which mentions a new ‘True Player Personality’ feature.

FC Mobile True Player Personality feature explored

True Player Personality will be the prime feature in EA FC Mobile, which aims to give you a more immersive and realistic gaming experience. It entails distinct player strengths and weaknesses to create diversity in the game and team building.

It will further produce enhanced real-lifelike characteristics of players with attribute impact and diversified animation. Here are the examples that the game’s page has released regarding the increased attribute impact:

Players with high dribble and agility attributes while also being short will have faster dribble turning speed compared to taller Players with similar attributes. Standing Tackle: Players with high Standing Tackle attribute, like center backs, can perform faster and more effective tackles to win the ball back.

See Elite Shooting System. Stamina: Stamina will have a more noticeable influence on player movement. Players with low stamina remaining will have a slower acceleration and top speed. Monitor the stamina bar and plan for substitutions when it gets low.

Moreover, the new variant will bring player-run styles for the first time on the mobile platform. The developer has recreated body movements for some star players to produce more personality and authenticity for FC Mobile.

To learn more about the new shooting system of EA FC Mobile click this link.