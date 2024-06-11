What version of Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance should you buy?

Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance is all set to bring the franchise to a larger audience. This remaster of the original SMT V is not restricted to Nintendo systems. It will be released on almost every major platform and PC, with multiple editions offering various exclusive content, in-game items, and more. The title is slotted to be released on June 14, 2024. However, the Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance pre-order slate has already begun.

There are currently two main purchase editions available for the game, and pre-ordering any one of them will entitle you to the special pre-order package. The Deluxe edition includes the base game, as well as the DLCs and two subquests. If you want to experience everything the game has to offer then, pre-ordering the Digital Deluxe edition is the best for you.

Everything included in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance editions

Before you make your decision about choosing which edition is best for you, take a look at what all the editions of Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance offer:

All the edition details of SMT V Vengeance (Image via Atlus)

Physical Standard Edition

Includes: Full game

Price: $59.99

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Steam, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows

Physical Launch Edition

This edition is only if you pre-order the physical edition.

Includes:

Full Game

“2 Sacred Treasure Sets” DLC

SteelBook

Price: $59.99

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Steam, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows

Digital Standard Edition

Includes:

Full Game

“2 Sacred Treasure Sets” DLC (Only if you pre-order the game)

Price: $59.99

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Steam, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows

Digital Delux Edition

Includes:

Full Game

“2 Sacred Treasure Sets” DLC only available as a Pre-order Bonus

only available as a Pre-order Bonus Mitama Dancing of Wealth DLC - Enhances the frequency of "Saki Mitama" demon spawns, which drop things that can be sold to Macca.

Enhances the frequency of "Saki Mitama" demon spawns, which drop things that can be sold to Macca. DLC - Mitama Dance of EXP - Boosts the frequency of appearances of "Ara Mitama," a demon that drops things that grant allied demons experience points, and "Kushi Mitama," a demon that drops items that grant the protagonist experience points.

- Boosts the frequency of appearances of "Ara Mitama," a demon that drops things that grant allied demons experience points, and "Kushi Mitama," a demon that drops items that grant the protagonist experience points. Mitama Dancing of Miracles DLC - Boosts to "Nigi Mitama" demon spawn rate, it drops loot that grants the main character Glory. This point is required to acquire new Miracles.

Boosts to "Nigi Mitama" demon spawn rate, it drops loot that grants the main character Glory. This point is required to acquire new Miracles. Unlocks the "Sakura Cinders of the East" subquest . You can battle "Konohana Sakuya" in this mission, and if you succeed, they can even recruit her.

. You can battle "Konohana Sakuya" in this mission, and if you succeed, they can even recruit her. Extra content that will open the "Holy Will and Profane Dissent" subquest. You will have the opportunity to battle "Dagda" in this mission, and if you succeed, you may even recruit him.

Price: $69.99

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Steam, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows

Which Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance edition should you buy?

So which editions should you buy of SMT V Vengeance? (Image via Atlus)

With all of these editions, it’s hard to decide which is best for you. Honestly, it does depend on your personal preference, if you like collecting games and are a long-time SMT fan then a physical copy would be better for your collection, if you want to experience the game to its fullest, pre-order bundles are too good to miss.

I recommend the Digital Delux edition of Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance. For only $10 more, you will get three DLCs and two exclusive Subquest and if you pre-order, you will get another DLC, making the full tally, four DLCs and two Subquest. It’s the most value for money in my opinion.

