What is a win condition in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale is a free real-time multiplayer online battle game in which players attack enemy towers and protect their own using various cards such as spells, troops, and defenses. These cards are categorized by rarity, ranging from Common to Champions.

These were some simple Clash Royale terms, but there are a number of other in-game terms that many players are unaware of. Win condition is one of these terms. It has a variety of meanings, but the most popular meaning is that they refer to specific types of cards. In this article, players will learn about Clash Royale's Win Condition cards.

Win Condition in Clash Royale

Win Condition cards refer to a set of cards that satisfies the following conditions:

1. High damage potential: If the card makes contact with a tower, it should be able to deal significant damage to it, proportionate to its deployment cost. As a result, anytime you play the card, it should create offensive pressure on the opposition.

2. Easy connectivity with towers: This means that, in comparison to other cards in the game, they should be distracted less frequently or have a unique technique of connecting with towers.

A card that is classified as a win condition card should satisfy both the conditions. Therefore, Mega Knight, Prince and Pekka are not considered win condition cards because, despite their high damage ability, they can be quickly distracted by other troops.

Cards like Giant, Hog Rider and Royal Giant are considered win condition cards because they deal a lot of damage and don't get distracted by troops. Other high-damage building target cards are likewise classified as win condition cards.

Goblin Barrel and Graveyard are the only two win condition spell cards as they can directly attack towers and also deal a lot of damage.

Win Condition Cards

To ensure that they can take down opposing towers, players must keep at least two Win Condition cards in their 8-card deck. Having a win-condition card on the deck also aids in demolishing the tower when its health is low. Some of the most popular Win Condition cards are:

Mortar: It is a medium-hitpoint long-range construction card that can be acquired from Arena 6 and causes a lot of area damage. It can be deployed on the bridge to deal damage to the towers.

It is a medium-hitpoint long-range construction card that can be acquired from Arena 6 and causes a lot of area damage. It can be deployed on the bridge to deal damage to the towers. Goblin Barrel: It is a spell card that sends a barrel flying to the target from the player's King's Tower. On impact, the goblin barrel shatters, releasing three goblins and delivering significant damage to the towers.

Finally, Win Condition cards in Clash Royale are really helpful in destroying low-health towers, and at the same time they can be used to deal regular damage to the opposition.

