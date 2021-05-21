What is the World Series of Warzone tournament?

The World Series of Warzone tournament is a huge upcoming event for Call of Duty: Warzone, which will feature the largest Warzone prize pool to date.

Fans of competitive Warzone can look forward to the World Series of Warzone starting on June 23rd, 2021. The event was announced by Activision Blizzard and is meant to set a new precedent for competitive Warzone in the future.

Overall, the prize pool for the World Series of Warzone is 1.2 million, and the largest scale of players in Warzone to date will be competing for this prize. According to the blog post, there will be four separate Warzone competitions hosted by Activision, the first of which will kick off on June 23rd in the North American region.

The format of the World Series of Warzone tournament

The World Series of Warzone is an event that is based on a draft and points system. There are individual squads, duos, and trios that compete for kills in the tournament, with each kill giving teams a point. Each squad will be one of ten teams that is under a single captain in the event.

There will be five captains in total for the World Series of Warzone tournament. It seems the captains have already been selected, but the names will not be announced until later on. Each captain will have other branches under them, which are 15 trios or 30 duos in total.

Aside from any players that captains bring with them into the event, it's possible to qualify for the World Series of Warzone. One way is through the 12 Call of Duty League teams themselves. Each side is allowed to bring on one squad to the World Series of Warzone event, though only two CDL players are permitted on each team.

Another option is for players to compete in open qualifiers and community tournaments hosted by Call of Duty League teams or additional World Series of Warzone events beforehand.

As soon as all of the qualifiers and the open tournaments are completed, with every spot filled, it will be time to move on to the draft. Captains will choose their teams for the World Series of Warzone through a snake-style draft process with rounds until each squad is selected.

Teams overall will earn points for skills and placement in the main events, with an emphasis on kills to make the World Series of Warzone more exciting.