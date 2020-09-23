Fortnite Battle Royale came out on the 26th of September, three years ago. For its third birthday, Epic Games has already confirmed ‘special birthday-themed’ plans. This will be held in the form of challenges, which will then allow players to earn XP and fresh new rewards.

It must be remembered that during last year's birthday celebrations, Fortnite offered multiple obtainable rewards to the players. Furthermore, the 'Save the World' birthday event allowed users the chance to earn Summer tickets, and even a Birthday Brigade Jonesey skin.

This was in addition to present supply drops, birthday cakes, and a gift item that players could toss to their squad members. And now, HYPEX has leaked information about the rewards for Fortnite’s third birthday celebrations.

When does the 3rd Fortnite Birthday celebrations start: Free rewards, Challenges and other details

First and foremost, HYPEX has released an image of what are expected to be the Birthday challenges that Fortnite is eventually going to release. As you can see below, almost all of the birthday challenges are simple enough, and a further reward will be obtained when you complete four out of the eight challenges.

Bit late, but here are the Birthday Challenges pic.twitter.com/mY2quEP6rk — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 23, 2020

As far as individual rewards are concerned, there is an all new birthday wrap that will be added, in addition to the ‘Take the Cake’ emote that you can see below.

We will be given a free Emote for Fortnites Third Birthday.



The emote is "Take The Cake" pic.twitter.com/J5XIHMTygp — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) September 23, 2020

This is in addition to the Cupcake that has also been leaked.

Fortnite 3rd Birthday Rewards! (These should be part of Challenges) + Battlebus! pic.twitter.com/WXVgFAnLrG — Merl (@Merl) September 23, 2020

Further, SizzyLeaks leaked how the cosmetics appear in-game, as you can see below.

Every new recently added Fortnite 3rd birthday cosmetic showcase in-game! 🥳🎂 pic.twitter.com/J83FpVUiuV — Sizzy • Fortnite Leaks & News (@SizzyLeaks) September 23, 2020

Of course, the Birthday celebration rewards and challenges have already been added to the game files as part of Update 14.20. Apart from the Birthday celebrations, today’s update saw Wolverine being added as a new Fortnite boss in Weeping Woods. Going to the POI and eliminating Wolverine will give players access to the new Wolverine Claws mythic ability.

The all-new Marvel-themed Takeover LTM will allow players to collect various superpowers, in addition to the random primary superpower that they will be allotted at the start. Finally, Update 14.20 also saw the announcement of the ‘Llama-Rama’ crossover with Rocket League, which allows gamers to complete challenges and gain rewards for both the games.